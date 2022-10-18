5 Richest Politicians Running in Midterm Campaigns

The Nov. 8 midterm elections will give Americans the chance to cast their popular vote and “half-time” opinion on the current government. It will also give voters a chance to play a role in deciding key local and national issues and the fate of 36 gubernatorial positions, 35 Senate seats and scores of House representatives, state legislative and executive incumbents and candidates.

For politicians, the midterm elections are battles of attrition requiring organized lobbying and cunning strategy — and money. As such, many current officeholders have built fortunes away from their political careers.

But which politicians are the five richest candidates running in this year’s midterm elections?

1. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) — Estimated net worth, $3.6 billion

Jay Robert (J.B.) Pritzker is the easily the richest U.S. politician currently holding office. With an estimated net worth of $3.6 billion, the former venture capitalist, tech investor and heir to the Hyatt Hotel chain poured $171.5 million into his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, setting a record for self-funding, according to Forbes. Pritzker helped found 1871, one of the most prominent tech incubators in the world, in 2012.

2. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) — Estimated net worth, $460 million

U.S. House representative Darrell Issa is running to serve California’s redistricted 48th congressional district after advancing from the primary on June 7, 2022. In addition to serving in the U.S. Army for 10 years, Issa’s pre-political career wealth comes from being the founder and former CEO of Directed Electronics from 1982 to 2000. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the company manufactured the extremely popular Viper car alarms and, at one point, held control of 60% of the American car alarm market.

3. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) — Estimated net worth, $400 million

America’s first openly gay governor and Colorado’s first Jewish governor, first-termer Jared Polis is expected to be a lock to win his November midterm election. Few serious GOP candidates are in the running and Polis has plenty of money fueling his campaign. As for personal wealth, Polis co-founded greeting card publisher Blue Mountain Arts and founded online florist ProFlowers — then sold them for $780 million and $477 million respectively, per Colorado Public Radio. He holds an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

4. Mehmet Oz (R-Penn.) — Estimated net worth, $200 million

Dr. Oz has worn many hats over the course of his working life: cardiothoracic surgeon, Columbia University professor, best-selling author, medical innovator/endorser and Oprah-approved TV celebrity. “Senator” is one job title he would like to add to his resume, but it won’t be easy. Unlike the others on this list, Oz is expected to run a tight race against Democratic candidate John Fetterman in a Pennsylvania battleground election, per Ballotpedia. Required as part of his Pennsylvania Senate campaign, Oz’s May 2022 financial disclosure states his and his wife’s assets are valued between $104 and $422 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

5. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) — Estimated net worth, $200 million

Former Deputy Attorney General of Texas, chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security and current House member Michael McCaul has been representing Texas’ 10th congressional district for nine terms — since January 2005. Despite significant salaries in legal and political careers, McCaul came about his vast wealth through marriage. His wife, Linda McCaul, is the daughter of Lawry Mays, founder of Clear Channel Communications (now iHeartCommunications), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

