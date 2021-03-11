Michelle Obama Wants to Retire from Public Life – Take a Look at the Empire She’ll Leave Behind

Former first lady Michelle Obama “moves toward retirement.”

The Obama Foundation seeks to develop the next generation of leaders.

Her net worth is estimated to be $70 million.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, wife of former president Barack Obama said she is “moving toward retirement,” in a Zoom interview with People magazine. The former first lady said she hopes to never “experience winter again,” spend more time with her husband, and tease him about “golfing too much because he’s got nothing else to do.”

To prepare for endless summer days in warmer climes than the couple’s current homes in Washington, D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard, Obama told People she and Barack are “building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other.”

The couple is doing this through the Obama Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to inspire, empower and connect people to change the world, according to the organization’s website.

Following the release of her November 2018 memoir “Becoming,” Obama has not rested. She is starring in a Netflix cooking show for children, Waffles + Mochi, that includes a cast of puppet characters and guest chefs to show children how to prepare healthy meals at home. She is also working with her husband overseeing the construction of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side.

Heading into retirement she plans to choose projects carefully, as well as spend some time knitting and swimming, People reveals.

Read on to see how she’s amassed the net worth to retire at age 57 along with her husband, who is 59.

Michelle Obama Net Worth: $70 Million

Michelle Obama holds an impressive set of titles: writer, advocacy icon, lawyer, and former first lady, to name a few. Together with her husband, Michelle Obama has a combined net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Obama has become a global icon for women’s rights and advocacy, catapulting herself into that role initially as first lady when her husband took office in 2009 and continuing her work even after he left office in 2017.

Her memoir, BECOMING, earned the couple a $65 million advance for that book, plus two other autobiographies about the presidential couple.

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience,” Obama said via Twitter. “I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be.”

There is no feeling quite like holding a copy of your own book! And I'm so excited for you all to read the young readers' and paperback editions of Becoming. I'd love to see your photos and reflections! #IAmBecoming ???? pic.twitter.com/6ihV5Io0fd — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 2, 2021

In March 2021, she released a young-reader edition of the memoir.

Michelle Obama Personal Life

Born Michelle LaVaughn Robinson on Jan. 17, 1964 in Chicago’s South Shore region, she was a gifted student and graduated as salutatorian of her graduating class in 1981. Following her older brother to Princeton University for her undergraduate degree, she then went on to earn her J.D. from Harvard University.

She married Barack in October 1992, going on to have two daughters — Malia in 1998 and Sasha in 2001.

She also holds the title of the first African-American first lady of the United States.

First Lady Michelle Obama

When her husband Barack was voted in as 44th president of the United States, Michelle took on the role of first lady of the United States — one she held for two terms, until January 2017.

During her tenure in the White House, Obama put the spotlight on developing healthy families and advocating against childhood obesity. She launched the “Let’s Move!” program in 2010, a program designed to solve the epidemic of childhood obesity within a generation. The program focused on providing healthier food in schools, helping kids be more physically active and urging companies to market healthier foods to our children. Let’s Move! was dedicated to giving parents support to make healthier choices for their kids.

Mirroring her background in education, she also launched the “Reach Higher Initiative” and the “Let Girls Learn” Initiative in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Both of these key initiatives were aimed at reaching underprivileged students — specifically, girls for Let Girls Learn — and encouraging them to complete and further their education, as well as making higher education a more attainable goal.

Michelle Obama After the White House

Since her departure from an official White House role, Obama has continued her public advocacy, speaking out on the topics she championed and brought into the spotlight during her time as first lady.

She has delivered keynote speeches since 2017, making appearances at the Partnership for a Healthier America conference, WWDC, Global Citizens Festival, Inbound 2017 and the Philadelphia Conference for Women. Find out more about philanthropists like Obama and how they’re taking on COVID-19.

Rachel Farrow contributed to this article.