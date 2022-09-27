Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Politicians

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Michelle Tompkins

By Michelle Tompkins

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock (12643299g)Rep.
Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock / Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator Marco Rubio in November. While she has spent more than her opponent in this race, with her spending $47.2 million as opposed to Rubio’s $36.5 million, she is still trailing slightly behind.

See: How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
Find: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

She works on several Congressional committees including Homeland Security, House Judiciary and Intelligence. She also is a member of the Women’s Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Prior to transitioning into politics, Demings was the first female police chief in Orlando from 2007 to 2011. Her husband, Jerry Demings, is the mayor of Orange County, Florida, and she has been the first lady of the area since 2018.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Since she served with the Orlando Police Department for 27 years, she receives a pension for her service and her congressional salary is at least $174,000 per year. Per OpenSecrets, her estimated net worth as of 2018 is about $825,000.

Early Life, Personal Life and Education

Valdez Venita Demings (nee Butler) was one of seven children born to James and Eloise Butler. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 12, 1957. Demings graduated with a degree in criminology from Florida State University in 1979. In 1999, Demings earned a master’s degree in public administration from Webster University in Orlando.

Discover: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?
More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Her original career choice was social work, but she soon pivoted to work in law enforcement. She married fellow police officer-turned-politician Jerry Demings in 1988, and they have three children together — she is also a grandmother to five.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins

Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than 15 years of experience covering traditional and new media topics. She is currently a communications strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University — her alma mater where she earned a B.A. in film studies. Michelle’s primary topics of interest are arts & entertainment (TV, humor, theater and classic films are favorites), food and lifestyle. She also covers general news, business, beauty, gift guides and medical/health-related stories. Michelle also has a passion for conducting interviews with all sorts of interesting people. When not working or watching too much TV, she is a skilled home cook specializing in Puerto Rican and Southern cuisine, loves in-home entertaining and trivia/games nights, sipping Jack Daniels on the rocks and cheering for the San Francisco Giants.

Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.