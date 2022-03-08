Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Politicians

How Much is Volodymyr Zelensky Worth?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steve Bisgrove/Shutterstock (10550828a)President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Palazzo ChigiPresident of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visit to Rome, Italy - 07 Feb 2020.
Steve Bisgrove/Shutterstock / Steve Bisgrove/Shutterstock

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky won the hearts of the western world recently when, upon the recent invasion of his country by Russia, he refused an offer from the U.S. to help him evacuate from the capital city of Kyiv. “I need ammunition, not a ride,” he famously said.

See: How Rich Is Joe Biden One Year Into His Presidency?
Find: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

As the war in the Ukraine rages on, rumors abound online regarding Zelensky’s net worth, including assets such as homes and vehicles. Estimates have ranged from $1.5 million USD to half a billion dollars, all the way up to a staggering $1.5 billion. Some news sources speculate that tweets declaring the former comedian’s net worth at $1.5 billion were efforts to undermine support for Zelensky and the Ukraine.

So how much is Zelensky really worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zelensky is worth roughly $1.5 million — not $1.5 billion. The site says that the president’s financial disclosure from 2018 listed total assets worth 37 million hryvnias, the Ukrainian currency. At the time, that gave him a net worth of $1.5 million USD, although, due to foreign exchange rates, the amount fluctuates.

Zelensky earned most of his money as a Ukrainian entertainer, starring in Russian-language films including “Love in the Big City,” “Office Romance,” and “8 First Dates.” The tri-lingual president, who is fluent in Russian, Ukrainian, and English, also dubbed the Ukrainian voiceovers for “Paddington”and “Paddington 2.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

From 2015 to 2019, he starred in a political satire comedy series, “Servant of the People.” The oddly prophetic show, which aired for 51 episodes, chronicled the adventures of a high school teacher turned president of the Ukraine. In 2019, Zelensky ran for office and was elected as president.

Although this marked Zelensky’s first foray into politics, he does have the education to back up his recent career change. He graduated from Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics with a law degree, but never practiced, according to ClutchPoints.

Learn: How Much Is Vice President Kamala Harris Worth?
Explore: How Rich Is Bernie Sanders?

Zelensky’s current role as Ukrainian president earns him only 28,000 Hryvnias annually, or just $930 per month, per Celebrity Net Worth — which is an annual salary of roughly $11,200 per year.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.