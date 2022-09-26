Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022

Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP). SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, which also determines when payments are sent to SNAP recipients. Payments in the state begin on the 5th of each month — including in October — and continue through the 23rd.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

If you are eligible for SNAP benefits, they will be deposited monthly into your SNAP account. You now use Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to pay for food instead of food stamps. In Louisiana, these are called Louisiana Purchase Cards.

To get benefits through regular SNAP in Louisiana, households must meet certain resource and income requirements. You can learn more about eligibility requirements by visiting the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services site.

LaCAP is a food assistance program for Louisiana residents who are at least 60 years old and receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). It is a simplified version of SNAP. If you are eligible for LaCAP, you’ll receive a Louisiana Purchase Card and SNAP benefits will be automatically deposited into your account every month. There are three standard allotment amounts in LaCAP, based on shelter costs: $30, $82, or $170. LaCAP cases are certified for 36 months.

Some SNAP participants might also meet the income eligibility guidelines for nutrition services through the Women, Infants & Children Program (WIC) offered by the Louisiana Department of Health.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Louisiana, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase food that is served hot at the point of sale because it is not among the states that operate a Restaurant Meals Program through SNAP.

Benefits in Louisiana are accessible by 5 a.m. the morning after they are posted. They are posted on the same date every month regardless of the day of the week or whether it’s a holiday or weekend.

Here’s the October 2022 deposit schedule for Louisiana Purchase Cards:

SSN ends in: Benefits available: 0 Oct. 5 1 Oct. 7 2 Oct. 9 3 Oct. 11 4 Oct. 13 5 Oct. 15 6 Oct. 17 7 Oct. 19 8 Oct. 21 9 Oct. 23

