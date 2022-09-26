Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Portrait of nice young woman buying fresh apples stock photo
JackF / iStock.com

Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP). SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, which also determines when payments are sent to SNAP recipients. Payments in the state begin on the 5th of each month — including in October — and continue through the 23rd.

Food Stamps: Discounts on Museums, Internet and Amazon Prime With Louisiana SNAP
SNAP Benefits 2022: Payments Online May Be Easier

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

If you are eligible for SNAP benefits, they will be deposited monthly into your SNAP account. You now use Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to pay for food instead of food stamps. In Louisiana, these are called Louisiana Purchase Cards.

Make Your Money Work for You

To get benefits through regular SNAP in Louisiana, households must meet certain resource and income requirements. You can learn more about eligibility requirements by visiting the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services site.

LaCAP is a food assistance program for Louisiana residents who are at least 60 years old and receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). It is a simplified version of SNAP. If you are eligible for LaCAP, you’ll receive a Louisiana Purchase Card and SNAP benefits will be automatically deposited into your account every month. There are three standard allotment amounts in LaCAP, based on shelter costs: $30, $82, or $170. LaCAP cases are certified for 36 months.

Cash Back Offer: Get cash back on groceries with a picture of your receipt. Sign up now and get a $20 welcome bonus.

Some SNAP participants might also meet the income eligibility guidelines for nutrition services through the Women, Infants & Children Program (WIC) offered by the Louisiana Department of Health. 

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase the following food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.
Make Your Money Work for You

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Louisiana, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase food that is served hot at the point of sale because it is not among the states that operate a Restaurant Meals Program through SNAP.

See: Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Find: Surprising Truths About Food Stamps in America

Benefits in Louisiana are accessible by 5 a.m. the morning after they are posted. They are posted on the same date every month regardless of the day of the week or whether it’s a holiday or weekend.

Here’s the October 2022 deposit schedule for Louisiana Purchase Cards:

SSN ends in:Benefits available:
0Oct. 5
1Oct. 7
2Oct. 9
3Oct. 11
4Oct. 13
5Oct. 15
6Oct. 17
7Oct. 19
8Oct. 21
9Oct. 23

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.