Food Stamps Schedule: New York SNAP Benefits for October 2022

New York residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits get their payments on different schedules every month, depending on whether they live in New York City or the rest of the state. That’s the case in October 2022, as well.

SNAP is administered by two different agencies in the Empire State. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration is in charge of SNAP benefits in New York City, while the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers the rest of the state.

Benefits are paid out monthly to SNAP accounts linked to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards, which can be used to purchase most food items at grocery stores, certain other retail locations and select farmers’ markets. You can also shop for fresh produce and groceries online at participating stores.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level. If you are eligible for SNAP benefits, they will be deposited monthly into your SNAP account.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In New York, SNAP benefits also cannot be used to purchase hot meals because it is not one of the states that take part in the Restaurant Meals Program.

To apply for SNAP benefits outside of New York City, visit myBenefits.ny.gov or print and mail (or fax) the SNAP application to your local department of social services. If you live in New York City, you can apply through the online portal ACCESS HRA. You can also pick up an application at your nearest SNAP center or call the NYC Infoline at 718-557-1399 to have an application mailed to you.

New York residents outside of New York City get their SNAP benefits during the first nine days of the month, based on their case number. Here is the October 2022 payment schedule for New York State, excluding the five boroughs of New York City:

Case Number Ending In: Deposit Date: 0 or 1 Oct. 1 2 Oct. 2 3 Oct. 3 4 Oct. 4 5 Oct. 5 6 Oct. 6 7 Oct. 7 8 Oct. 8 9 Oct. 9

In NYC, benefits are sent out during the first two weeks of each month, excluding Sundays and holidays. The actual dates change from one month to the next, but the city’s SNAP agency publishes a six-month schedule showing the exact dates for each month. You can check your current schedule on the phone by calling 888-328-6399 and providing your 19-digit card number.

Here is the October 2022 SNAP schedule for New York City:

Toe Number: Payment Date: 0 Oct. 1 1 Oct. 3 2 Oct. 4 3 Oct. 5 4 Oct. 6 5 Oct. 7 6 Oct. 11 7 Oct. 12 8 Oct. 13 9 Oct. 14

