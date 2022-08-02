Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Food

SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for August 2022

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Father And Son Coming Home From Shopping Trip Using Plastic Free Bags Unpacking Groceries In Kitchen stock photo
monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program, and benefits are paid out monthly via EBT cards.

Your Alabama EBT card can be used just like a debit card upon checkout at participating locations in stores and online. Look for the Quest logo at grocery stores and some retail locations. You can also use your EBT card at farmers’ markets that are authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Eligibility and benefit amounts are based on income and household size,  which are determined by regulations issued by the USDA. According to the Alabama DHR, the average monthly benefit is about $121.

To apply for Alabama SNAP benefits, you can visit MyDHR to create an account and fill out the online application. You can also call or write the local Food Assistance Office and an application will be sent to you. In addition, you may visit the office to obtain an application and even complete it while you are there. Applications can be printed from the Food Assistance Division website and either faxed, mailed or taken to your county office, as well.

The Alabama Elderly Simplified Application Project, which is a SNAP application process for households where all members are age 60 or older and have no earned income in the month of application, is another option to consider, if applicable.

Alabama SNAP benefits are sent out from the 4th to the 23rd of every month, based on the last two digits of your case number. Here’s the Alabama SNAP deposit schedule for August:

Case number ends in:Benefits available:
00-04August 4th
05-09August 5th
10-14August 6th
15-19August 7th
20-24August 8th
25-29August 9th
30-34August 10th
35-39August 11th
40-44August 12th
45-49August 13th
50-54August 14th
55-59August 15th
60-64August 16th
65-69August 17th
70-74August 18th
75-79August 19th
80-84August 20th
85-89August 21st
90-94August 22nd
95-99August 23rd
Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

