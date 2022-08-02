SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for August 2022

SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program, and benefits are paid out monthly via EBT cards.

Your Alabama EBT card can be used just like a debit card upon checkout at participating locations in stores and online. Look for the Quest logo at grocery stores and some retail locations. You can also use your EBT card at farmers’ markets that are authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Eligibility and benefit amounts are based on income and household size, which are determined by regulations issued by the USDA. According to the Alabama DHR, the average monthly benefit is about $121.

To apply for Alabama SNAP benefits, you can visit MyDHR to create an account and fill out the online application. You can also call or write the local Food Assistance Office and an application will be sent to you. In addition, you may visit the office to obtain an application and even complete it while you are there. Applications can be printed from the Food Assistance Division website and either faxed, mailed or taken to your county office, as well.

The Alabama Elderly Simplified Application Project, which is a SNAP application process for households where all members are age 60 or older and have no earned income in the month of application, is another option to consider, if applicable.

Alabama SNAP benefits are sent out from the 4th to the 23rd of every month, based on the last two digits of your case number. Here’s the Alabama SNAP deposit schedule for August:

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 00-04 August 4th 05-09 August 5th 10-14 August 6th 15-19 August 7th 20-24 August 8th 25-29 August 9th 30-34 August 10th 35-39 August 11th 40-44 August 12th 45-49 August 13th 50-54 August 14th 55-59 August 15th 60-64 August 16th 65-69 August 17th 70-74 August 18th 75-79 August 19th 80-84 August 20th 85-89 August 21st 90-94 August 22nd 95-99 August 23rd

