What Stores Are Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

This holiday shopping season, as in 2020, has been among the most unusual in recent memory, given the COVID-19 pandemic. While many stores remain open for the holidays, they may be opening later and closing earlier than in past years.

However, many stores will still remain open on Christmas Eve, and even Christmas Day in some cases. If you need a last-minute gift or prefer to pick up your holiday dinner ingredients while they’re fresh, many stores also have curbside pickup and even delivery options. Here is a list of retailers and grocery stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve 2021

All these convenience and grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve:

7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores are open 24 hours

Acme Market s : Select stores open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Albertsons : Stores open but holiday hours vary by location

Aldi : Most locations will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Big Saver Foods : Stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bristol Farms : 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Circle K : Most Circle K stores are open 24 hours

: Most Circle K stores are open 24 hours Costco : Most stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Most stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cumberland Farms : Most Cumberland Farms stores are open 24 hours; others are open from 7 a.m. to midnight

: Most Cumberland Farms stores are open 24 hours; others are open from 7 a.m. to midnight CVS : Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

: Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Edwards Food Giant : Most stores open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Most stores open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Family Dollar : Many stores open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Many stores open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food 4 Less : Some stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but hours may vary by location

: Some stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but hours may vary by location Food Lion : Most stores open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Foodland : Many stores open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: Many stores open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fred Meyer : Most stores will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Most stores will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Giant Food Stores : Most locations will be open between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. (though pharmacies close at 5 p.m.)

: Most locations will be open between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. (though pharmacies close at 5 p.m.) Kmart : Many stores open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: Many stores open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Kroger : Some stores open 24 hours, but most will be open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: Some stores open 24 hours, but most will be open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pavilions : Many stores will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: Many stores will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Publix : Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ralphs : Most locations are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Most locations are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rite Aid : Nearly all Rite Aid locations will be open, although hours may vary

: Nearly all Rite Aid locations will be open, although hours may vary Safeway : Most locations will be open from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

: Most locations will be open from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. Super King Markets: Some stores open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Some stores open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Trader Joe’s : Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vons : Most stores are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: Most stores are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Walgreens: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for regular and 24-hour stores

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for regular and 24-hour stores Wawa : Open 24/7 and doesn’t close for Christmas

: Open 24/7 and doesn’t close for Christmas Whole Foods: Most locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Retail Stores Open on Christmas Eve 2021

If you need to get some last-minute gifts, here’s a list of retail stores open on Christmas Eve 2021. The key is to get there early — most stores will be open but not for extended hours.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Best Buy: Hours may vary by location but some stores open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods : Stores open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. but may vary by location

Dillard’s : 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar Genera l : Stores open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dollar Tree : Most stores open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DSW : Some stores open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

H-E-B : Stores open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Home Depot : Open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ikea : All locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kohl’s : Most stores will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. but hours may vary

JCPenney : Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe’s : Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. though some stores may vary

Macy’s : Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

p.m. Old Navy : Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Target : Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart : Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day 2021

Some of your favorite grocery stores are expected to be closed on Christmas Day 2021. They include Whole Foods, Albertsons, Bristol Farms, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Sam’s Club, Ralphs and Trader Joe’s. Here’s a list of convenience and grocery stores open on Christmas Day 2021:

7-Eleven: Most stores open 24 hours

Big Saver Foods: Stores will generally be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stores will generally be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Circle K : Most Circle K stores are open 24 hours

Cumberland Farms : Most Cumberland Farms stores will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Day

CVS : Most locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Foodland: Some stores are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Giant Food Stores : Most locations will be open Christmas Day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Rite Aid: Nearly all Rite Aid locations will be open, although limited hours may vary

Safeway : Many locations will be open 8 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m.

4 or 5 Super King Markets: Stores open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vons: Some stores will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walgreens: All 24-hour Walgreens locations open Christmas Day, though other store hours may vary

Wawa : Open 24/7, including Christmas Day

Retail Stores Open on Christmas Day 2021

Few retailer locations will be open on Christmas Day. If you need some last-minute gifts, your best bet is to head to a larger grocery store and pick up a mug, get a gift card from your local Starbucks or visit the following drugstores:

CVS : Most locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while others may be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m .

. Rite Aid : Nearly all Rite Aid locations will be open for limited hours, which vary by location, with some larger stores open 24 hours

with some larger stores open 24 hours Walgreens : All 24-hour Walgreens locations are open Christmas Day, though other store hours may vary, with typical hours being 8 a.m. to 10 p.m

Shopping for Last-Minute Purchases on Christmas

Although COVID-19 closures have leveled off, many retailers are still not back to pre-pandemic store hours. Staff shortages and shipment delays add to the troubles, so make sure you give yourself plenty of time to pick up what you need. If you forget something, many stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to make last-minute shopping convenient. The key is to shop early since even the stores that typically are open late will close at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and earlier on Christmas Day.

Schedules are subject to change and may vary by store location.