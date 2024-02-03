10 Surprising Things You Can Buy With $100

champpixs / iStock.com

At a time when expenses seem to pile up endlessly, it’s always a pleasant surprise to discover that a hundred dollars can go further than you might think. From small luxuries to unique experiences, here are 10 surprising things you can buy with just $100 in your pocket.

1. A Weekend Getaway

Believe it or not, a hundred dollars can be your ticket to a spontaneous weekend getaway. Many budget-friendly travel options, like bus or train tickets to nearby destinations, affordable Airbnb rentals, and discounted hotel rooms, make it possible to escape the daily grind without breaking the bank. For around $100 per day, you can get much-needed rest and relaxation.

2. A Gourmet Dinner for Two

Treat yourself and a special someone to a memorable dining experience. Many upscale restaurants offer fixed-price menus or special promotions where you can enjoy a delectable meal without splurging. Savor the flavors, ambiance, and company without emptying your wallet.

3. A Year’s Worth of Streaming Services

With the increasing popularity of streaming platforms, $100 can cover the subscription costs for multiple services for an entire year. Binge-watch your favorite shows, explore new series, and enjoy an abundance of content without monthly subscription worries.

4. A Beginner’s Musical Instrument

Have you ever wanted to learn to play an instrument? For $100, you can acquire a decent quality beginner’s instrument, such as a ukulele, keyboard, or acoustic guitar. Learning to play an instrument is not only a rewarding hobby but also an investment in your personal growth.

5. A Fitness Tracker

Monitoring your health and fitness has never been easier or more affordable. A hundred dollars can buy you a reliable fitness tracker that can help you stay motivated, track your workouts, and improve your overall well-being. It’s a small investment with big potential benefits.

6. A Course or Workshop

Investing in personal or professional development is always a wise choice. Many online platforms offer a wide range of courses and workshops on various topics, from photography and cooking to coding and digital marketing. For $100, you can acquire valuable skills and knowledge that may lead to new opportunities.

7. A Customized Piece of Art

Support local artists and add a unique touch to your living space with a custom-made piece of art. Many talented artists offer affordable commissioned artwork, such as paintings, illustrations, or sculptures, that can enhance your home decor and serve as a conversation starter.

8. A Gardening Starter Kit

Embrace your green thumb and start your own garden with a $100 budget. You can purchase seeds, gardening tools, pots, soil, and even some small plants to kickstart your gardening journey. Enjoy the therapeutic benefits of nurturing plants and watching them grow.

9. A Drone

Capture breathtaking aerial photos and videos with a budget-friendly drone. While professional drones can be expensive, there are affordable options that offer impressive features for hobbyists and enthusiasts. Explore the world from a new perspective and unleash your creativity.

10. A Charitable Donation

Sometimes, the most surprising and fulfilling thing you can do with $100 is to give back. Donate to a cause or charity that resonates with you and makes a positive impact on the lives of others. Your contribution can help support important initiatives and make a difference in the world.

Bottom Line

$100 may not seem like much in the grand scheme of things, but it can open the door to a variety of surprising and enriching experiences. Whether you choose to indulge in a weekend getaway, invest in personal development, or support a charitable cause, there are countless ways to make the most of your money and enhance your life in unexpected ways. So, the next time you have $100 to spare, consider these options.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

