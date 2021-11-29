Cyber Monday: Best Deals on Televisions, Sound Bars & Streaming Sticks for Your Binge-Watching Needs
If your holiday shopping list includes friends or family who binge-watch a lot of TV, then this is the Cyber Monday for you. A number of major retailers are offering Cyber Monday deals on televisions as well as streaming accessories like soundbars and streaming sticks.
Here’s a look at some of the top Cyber Monday deals highlighted on various media/consumer sites. But you better hit that “buy” button in a hurry, because some items will sell out fast.
Televisions
Amazon
- TCL 40-inch 40S325 1080p Smart LED Roku TV (2019 Model) for $229.99 (Save $120)
- Samsung 60-inch Q60A 4K/HDR QLED TV for $797.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q70A Series QN55Q70AAFXZ 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa built In (2021 Model) for $847.99 (Save $252)
- Samsung 60-inch Q60A 4K/HDR QLED TV at Amazon for $797.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung 65-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $1,497 (Save $502.99)
Best Buy
- Sony 65-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $749.99 (Save $250)
- Vizio 50-inch Class M7 Series Premium Quantum LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $200)
- LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $749.99 (Save $450)
- Samsung 55-inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $999.99 (Save $200)
- Sony 65-inch Class Bravia XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,199.99 (Save $300)
Target
- TCL 65-inch 65S435 Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $220)
- Samsung 65-inch UN65AU8000 Smart 4K UHD TV for $699.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung 65-inch QN65Q60A Smart QLED 4K UHD TV for $849.99 (Save $250)
- Sony 55-inch Class KD55X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR for $849.99 (Save $150)
- Sony 55-inch Class Bravia XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR for $2,798 (Save $201.99)
Walmart
- TCL 32-inch Class 32S331 720p HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series for $159 (Save $40)
- Philips 32-inch Class HD 720p 32PFL5505/F7 Android Smart TV with Google Assistant for $168 (Save $20)
- TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 55S431 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $358 (Save $21)
Soundbars
Amazon
- Yamaha YAS-209 Soundbar for $300 (save $50)
- Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar for $2,000 (save $500)
- Roku Streambar for $80 (save $50)
Target
Walmart
Streaming Sticks
Amazon
Best Buy
Target
