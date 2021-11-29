Cyber Monday: Best Deals on Televisions, Sound Bars & Streaming Sticks for Your Binge-Watching Needs

dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If your holiday shopping list includes friends or family who binge-watch a lot of TV, then this is the Cyber Monday for you. A number of major retailers are offering Cyber Monday deals on televisions as well as streaming accessories like soundbars and streaming sticks.

See: How To Protect Your Identity and Your Wallet on Cyber Monday

Find: Why Do We Spend So Much Each Year on Holiday Shopping?

Here’s a look at some of the top Cyber Monday deals highlighted on various media/consumer sites. But you better hit that “buy” button in a hurry, because some items will sell out fast.

Televisions

Amazon

Best Buy

Make Your Money Work for You

Target

Walmart

Soundbars

Amazon

Target

Walmart

See: How To Protect Your Identity and Your Wallet on Cyber Monday

Find: 6 Holiday Purchases That You Should Only Make at Costco

Streaming Sticks

Amazon

Best Buy

Target

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You