How Much Is the iPhone 13? Pricing Details for Each Model

Many Apple fans are still teeming with excitement after the brand’s September reveal event. One of the hottest Apple items revealed at the event is the iPhone 13. The new iPhone comes with many long-awaited features that Apple enthusiasts wouldn’t want to miss.

If you’re looking to upgrade your cellphone to the latest iPhone model, you’ll want to acquaint yourself with the features and prices.

How Much Does the iPhone 13 Cost?

The new iPhone 13 comes in four different models: the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Each of these models has specific features that you can choose from to find the best for you.

Here’s a closer look at iPhone 13, Pro, Pro Max and Mini pricing details.

iPhone 13

With a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 13 is for anyone looking for a great feeling phone. The back cameras are arranged diagonally and are larger than previous models. They also have an improved night mode, and the additional photographic styles will help unleash your creativity.

The prices for iPhone 13 vary according to storage:

$799 for 128GB

$899 for 256GB

$1,099 for 512GB

iPhone 13 Mini

If you want all the iPhone 13 features with a smaller display, the iPhone 13 Mini is ideal. It has a 5.4-inch OLED display. According to Apple, the brightness got a big boost this year 一 there are several camera upgrades to take better photos even in poor lighting conditions.

The iPhone 13 Mini is available now for the following prices:

$699 for 128GB

$799 for 256GB

$999 for 512GB

iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is a sleek device that has a 6.1-inch display.

The iPhone 13 Pro comes with three rear cameras that have 12 megapixels each. Additionally, the aperture allows for more lighting, making it great for taking photos in poorer lighting conditions.

If you’re looking to purchase the iPhone 13 Pro, the prices are:

$999 for 128GB

$1,099 for 256GB

$1,299 for 512GB

$1,499 for 1TB

iPhone 13 Pro Max

With similar features to the standard iPhone 13 Pro, the Pro Max has a larger 6.7-inch display. If having a larger screen is important to you, it’s worth the investment.

The iPhone Pro Max features the fastest performance of the models, not to mention stellar battery life. One of the more defining features of the Pro Max is the camera. With the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can take photos using your photographic styles and shoot videos in Cinematic mode.

Although it’s quite pricey, you can save some cash by trading in your old iPhone.

The pricing for iPhone Pro Max is as follows:

$1,099 for 128GB

$1,199 for 256GB

$1,399 for 512GB

$1,599 for 1TB

Takeaway If you’re looking to upgrade to a new cellphone, Apple’s iPhone 13 has lots of different features to take advantage of based on the model of your choice. You’re guaranteed superior camera quality, an excellent display and longer battery life with whichever model you pick. You can choose the best model to match your favorite features and budget.

