How Much Is the iPhone 14? Pricing Details for Each Model

Apple enthusiasts are currently obsessed after the announcement of the new iPhone 14 models. The new iPhone is bigger than all the other models since there is no option for a mini version.

If you are still waiting to make the switch to this brand-new version of the iPhone, you should have a clear idea about the prices and the features.

iPhone 14 Specifications

The iPhone 14 has a host of new and interesting features that make it an attractive product for all users. There are two models of the iPhone 14 — the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. Each of them comes in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product RED colors.

Apart from these standard models, there are also two additional iPhone 14 models — the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. These models are available in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black colors.

To understand how much the new iPhone 14 is, we should look at all its unique features. Apple claims that all the iPhone 14 models are “designed for durability” because they come with a Ceramic Shield which is tougher than any smartphone glass. The body is made of surgical-grade stainless steel which makes it very sturdy.

The new iPhone 14 models preserve the A-15 Bionic Chipset which was also found in the iPhone 13.

All the variants of the iPhone 14 come with iOS 16 which allows the users to customize the Lock Screen in creative new ways. They can layer a photo to make it pop, track activity and see live updates from all their favorite apps.

Emergency SOS Messaging

Users can now send messages from their iPhone 14 phones even without a cell signal or Wi-Fi by using emergency services via satellite. This is a much-talked-about feature in the new iPhone 14 series and will be available starting November 2022.

Moreover, iPhone 14 models have a crash detection system built in that automatically calls for help when you are unable to. The system calls 911 and notifies your emergency contacts when it detects a severe car crash.

Long Battery Life

Both the new iPhone models come with a long-lasting battery. Users have the choice to add a MagSafe charger for faster wireless charging.

Cameras

The iPhone 14 models are ideal for taking beautiful pictures and videos. They have new main and front TrueDepth cameras, the ultra-wide camera for unique perspectives and Photonic Engine — an enhanced image pipeline.

How Much Does the New iPhone 14 Cost?

The price of the iPhone 14 starts at $799 and the price of the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899. There are further categories of pricing based on the internal storage available in each handset.

iPhone 14

The new iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1″ Super Retina XDR display and 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 PPI. The battery is enough to last up to 20 hours playing videos.

How Much Is the iPhone 14?

The pricing starts at $799 and varies according to the internal storage.

$799 for 128 GB

$899 for 256 GB

$1,099 for 512 GB

These prices are before any trade-ins. If your old Apple phone is eligible for a trade-in, then you can get a $40-$720 credit toward your new iPhone. You must check out the specifications to get the most out of your iPhone trade-in.

Delivery and Shipping Dates

The new iPhone 14 has already been released and is getting a great response from American citizens. Pre-orders for this model started on Sept. 16, 2022. If you are ordering directly from an Apple Store, then you can expect delivery in a couple of days, irrespective of the color or storage capacity. Delivery times can be slightly longer if you order from other vendors like AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon.

iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus is an enhanced model and comes with a 6.7″ Super Retina XDR display and 2778×1284-pixel resolution at 458 PPI. This model comes with the best battery ever seen on an iPhone and provides video playback for up to 26 hours.

How Much Is the iPhone 14 Plus?

The prices of different models are as follows.

$899 for 128 GB

$999 for 256 GB

$1,199 for 512 GB

The Apple trade-in rules also apply to the iPhone 14 Plus models.

Delivery and Shipping Dates

The iPhone 14 Plus model will be released on Oct. 7, 2022. However, it has already become wildly popular among users because of its unique features, amazing battery life and big screen size. The handset is yet to go on sale but given the hype about it, the shipping dates might be delayed.

The iPhone 14 Plus is supposed to be available in Apple Stores on the launch date and delivery times will depend on your location and the vendor that you have chosen.

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone Pro model comes with a 6.1″ Super Retina XDR display and 2556×1179-pixel resolution at 460 PPI.

How Much Will the iPhone 14 Pro Cost?

The prices of the iPhone 14 Pro are determined according to the internal storage capacity. These prices are before any trade-ins.

$999 for 128 GB

$1,099 for 256 GB

$1,299 for 512 GB

$1,499 for 1 TB

Delivery and Shipping Dates

The iPhone 14 Pro released in the U.S. on Sept. 16, 2022. However, due to a large number of back orders, users might need to wait for at least a month before they get their hands on this model.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The best version of the iPhone 14 series is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It comes with a 6.7″ Super Retina XDR display and 2796×1290-pixel resolution at 460 PPI.

How Much Will the iPhone 14 Pro Max Cost?

Like all the other variants, the price of the iPhone Pro Max is dependent upon the internal storage offered.

$1,099 for 128 GB

$1,199 for 256 GB

$1,399 for 512 GB

$1,599 for 1 TB

Delivery and Shipping Dates

Similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has also been released in the U.S. on Sept. 16, 2022. A huge number of back-orders has pushed the shipping and delivery dates of this model back to November 2022.

How Much Will the iPhone 14 be in the UK?

The release dates of the iPhone 14 series are the same in the UK like in the U.S. Here are the starting prices of the different models in the UK before trade-ins.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB £849 £949 £1,099 £1,199 256 GB £959 £1,059 £1,209 £1,309 512 GB £1,179 £1,279 £1,429 £1,529 1 TB NA NA £1,649 £1,749

Final Take

The iPhone 14 series has some good features that make it an attractive buy for most users. Although they are more expensive, you should opt for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models if your affordability permits. These models are completely equipped with 5G connections, so you should do some research before choosing the least expensive and most reliable 5G network before you buy an iPhone 14.

Information is accurate as of Oct. 3, 2022.