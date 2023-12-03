Rachel Cruze: How To Never Pay Full Price

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rachel Cruze and Dave Ramsey recently explored the art of negotiation as a tool for financial empowerment. They shed light on how to approach major purchases such as appliances, cars, boats, and houses. Here are the strategies they shared for ensuring you never have to pay full price again.

The Foundation of Negotiation: Knowledge, Options, and Patience

Cruze and Ramsey advise having knowledge about a product before buying, exploring available options, and exercising patience. These are some of the tips they shared during an episode of The Rachel Cruze Show:

Knowledge is Power

Before any negotiation, it’s important to have a thorough understanding of the product’s value. This means researching various sources, comparing prices, and understanding market trends. For instance, if you’re buying a boat, check its value on marine websites and Kelley Blue Book. This depth of knowledge positions you as an informed buyer, capable of discerning a good deal.

Explore Your Options

Always know your alternatives. Whether it’s a dryer or a house, understanding that there are multiple options available alleviates the pressure to settle for a less favorable deal. This approach diminishes the emotional attachment to a single item, reducing the likelihood of impulsive or pressured decisions.

Patience Is Key

The willingness to walk away is a potent tool in negotiations. Demonstrating patience indicates that you are not desperate to close the deal, which can often lead to better offers from the seller. Patience is not just about waiting but about being willing to continue your search if the terms aren’t favorable.

Practical Negotiation Techniques

There are techniques you can use that will put you in a better position when negotiating the price of a product.

Make the Most of Your Initial Interaction

Whether you initiate contact with a salesperson or wait for them to approach you, the outcome is more influenced by the salesperson’s authority to negotiate prices and less by who initiates the conversation. According to Ramsey, it doesn’t make a difference if you approach the salesperson first.

Directly Address the Issue

When discussing price, be forthright. If the initial offer is not satisfactory, ask the salesperson if they have the authority to negotiate or if a manager’s involvement is needed. This approach cuts through unnecessary dialogue and gets straight to the point.

Avoid Revealing Your Total Budget

Disclosing the total amount you’re willing to spend can diminish your negotiating power. Instead, let the seller make an offer and negotiate from there.

Ask for the Best Deal

Prompt the seller to give their best offer. Often, they will negotiate against themselves, lowering the price without your prompting.

Negotiating Specific Items

Here are Ramsey and Cruze’s top tips for negotiating during specific situations.

Buying a House

Know the average square foot price in your desired area, and explore multiple properties to understand the market better. Don’t get emotionally attached to a single property and be ready to walk away if the price is too high.

Buying Cars

For used cars, buying from an individual often results in a better deal than purchasing from a dealer. Before buying, have the car inspected by a mechanic, and if it’s a high-value car, consider getting a detailed analysis.

Ethical Negotiations

Negotiating is not about conflict or taking advantage of the other party. Aim for a win-win scenario where both parties feel they have made a good deal. Be respectful, honest, and mindful of the other party’s situation. For example, offering a fair price for a boat not only benefits you but also helps the seller by removing an unwanted item from their possession.

The Takeaway

Negotiation is a powerful tool that, when used effectively and ethically, can lead to significant financial savings and satisfaction for both parties involved. By employing the techniques and principles outlined by Cruze and Ramsey, you can confidently navigate negotiations and ensure you never pay full price again.

