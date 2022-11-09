Holiday Travel Savings — Airbnb Now Lets You Search by Total Cost and Cracks Down on ‘Unreasonable’ Demands

Airbnb is updating its booking system to display the total price instead of per night, including additional fees. Cleaning fees and service fees the platform charges, which were once hidden, will now be displayed in search, company CEO Brian Chesky said on Nov. 7, CBS News reported. These changes will go into effect in December.

“I’ve heard you loud and clear — you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain,” Chesky said on Twitter, per CBS. “Starting next month, you’ll be able to see the total price you’re paying up front.”

The search algorithm was changed to allow users to view bookings by total price instead of the nightly price. Accommodations with the highest quality and best total prices will rank higher in search results. Airbnb says that before confirming their booking, travelers can view a full price breakdown that shows the company’s service fee, discounts and taxes.

Airbnb is also cracking down on “unreasonable checkout tasks” such as stripping the beds, doing laundry or vacuuming. However, the company says it is reasonable to ask guests to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash and lock the doors.

According to CBS, Airbnb isn’t changing the fees it charges, which include cleaning fees, service fees, extra-guest fees and any state and local taxes. In response to Chesky’s Twitter announcement, some people asked that taxes be included in search to further limit sticker shock.

Airbnb is coming off its most profitable quarter, CBS detailed, but as the economy slows, Chesky expects more people to list their homes on the platform.

