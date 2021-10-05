Advertiser Disclosure
‘Rich Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Recommends Bitcoin Investments Before ‘Biggest Crash in History’

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Concept of bitcoin destroying the concrete wall with dollar graffiti, 3d illustration.
urfinguss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Robert Kiyosaki, famed investor and author of the “Rich Dad” series of personal finance books, is yet another finance personality speaking out in favor of cryptocurrency investments, along with gold and silver.

In several tweets over the past few weeks, Kiyosaki touted his preference for these investments, even going so far as to say, “Get gold, silver, Bitcoin, ethereum before the biggest crash in history.”

He later tweeted that he didn’t plan to sell any of his bitcoin, gold, or silver holdings, as he has “lots of cash.” However, he even added an October date to his prediction, making time of the essence:

While Kiyosaki’s views may seem fringe — or even alarmist — his thoughts on crypto could be worth considering. In spite of 32 crypto hacks in 2021 so far, leading to a loss of $2.99 billion, and two of the biggest hacks in crypto history occurring within the past three months, coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to gain steady value. Bitcoin broke $50,000 USD in value just today.

Likewise, some high-profile investors are diversifying their portfolios with gold investments. Palantir Technologies, headed by Peter Thiel, recently purchased $50 million in gold bars as a hedge against inflation. Yahoo Finance pointed out that in the first six months of 2020, with uncertainty in the stock market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gold rose in value from $1,509 to $1,772 an ounce. Likewise, the price of silver has risen 30% in the past two years.

If investing in cryptocurrency or gold or silver bullion seems too risky or complicated, experts recommend investing in stocks tied to these assets. For instance, Tesla’s investment in Bitcoin has the EV maker’s stock tied to the crypto’s value. PayPal has a feature that allows users in the U.S. and U.K. to buy, sell and hold crypto within their platform. And graphics processing unit manufacturer Nvidia’s products are in high-demand with crypto miners, Yahoo Finance wrote.

ETFs and investments in gold mining companies can allow you to take advantage of rising gold prices without the inconvenience of buying, storing and protecting bullion.

Last updated: October 5, 2021

