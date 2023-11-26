Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Stocks

How Much Money Should You Have Invested in the Stock Market if You’re 25?

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

Investing in the stock market at an early age can be a powerful strategy for long-term wealth building. However, determining how much to invest by the age of 25 can be challenging, especially with varying incomes, debts, and financial obligations. This article explores some guidelines and strategies for 25-year-olds considering stock market investments.

Understanding the Baseline

  1. Start with a Goal: Financial experts often recommend following the principle of saving at least 10-15% of your income for retirement. If you’re specifically targeting stock market investments, a portion of this saving, say 5-10%, could be a good starting point.
  2. The Rule of Thumb: There’s a common rule suggesting that your age should guide your investment strategy. For instance, if you’re 25, 75-80% of your investment portfolio should be in stocks (100 – your age = percentage in stocks). This means if you have $10,000 saved up for investment, around $7,500 to $8,000 should ideally be in stocks.
  3. Use Benchmarks: Some financial experts suggest having about one year’s worth of salary saved by the time you’re 30. Working backward, at 25, aiming for around half of your annual salary could be a practical target.

Factors to Consider

  1. Income Level: Your income plays a crucial role. Higher earners might be able to invest more, whereas those with lower incomes might focus on building an emergency fund first.
  2. Debt Obligations: High-interest debts, like credit card balances, should take priority over investment. It’s more beneficial to pay off these debts before allocating substantial funds to the stock market.
  3. Risk Tolerance: At 25, you’re typically in a position to take on more risk due to the long investment horizon. However, individual comfort levels with risk should dictate investment amounts.
  4. Employer Retirement Plans: If your employer offers a 401(k) plan, especially with a matching contribution, prioritize maximizing this benefit. This is effectively free money that boosts your investment portfolio.
  5. Diversification: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Ensure your stock investments are diversified across different sectors and include a mix of individual stocks, mutual funds, or ETFs.
Investing for Everyone

Practical Steps to Take

  1. Set Up an IRA: If you don’t have a 401(k), open an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) and start contributing to it regularly.
  2. Automate Investments: Set up automatic transfers to your investment account to ensure consistent contributions.
  3. Educate Yourself: Understanding the stock market is crucial. Utilize resources and tools available online, or consider talking to a financial advisor.
  4. Start Small and Scale Up: If you’re new to investing, start with a smaller amount you’re comfortable with and gradually increase your investments as you gain confidence and understanding.

For a 25-year-old, the amount to invest in the stock market will depend on individual circumstances. Aiming to invest a percentage of your income, adjusting to your risk tolerance, and considering your overall financial health are key. Remember, the earlier you start investing, even in small amounts, the more you can benefit from compound interest over time.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

10 Most Expensive Stocks: What Is the Highest-Priced Stock Right Now?

Stocks

10 Most Expensive Stocks: What Is the Highest-Priced Stock Right Now?

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Sells $8 Billion Worth of Stock — What This Could Mean For Your Investments

Stocks

Warren Buffett Sells $8 Billion Worth of Stock -- What This Could Mean For Your Investments

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

14 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

14 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy for 2023

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Best Short-Term Stocks To Buy Now

Stocks

12 Best Short-Term Stocks To Buy Now

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) Means & Why It’s Important for Investors

Stocks

What TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) Means & Why It's Important for Investors

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Year to Date (YTD): What It Means and How Investors Use It

Stocks

Year to Date (YTD): What It Means and How Investors Use It

November 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Invest in the S&P 500: Everything You Need To Know

Stocks

How To Invest in the S&P 500: Everything You Need To Know

November 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Make Money in Stocks

Stocks

How To Make Money in Stocks

November 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Dividend Stocks and How To Invest in Them Today

Stocks

15 Best Dividend Stocks and How To Invest in Them Today

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Best AI Stocks Under $5

Stocks

6 Best AI Stocks Under $5

November 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy Now in 2023

Stocks

8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy Now in 2023

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market if You’re 50?

Stocks

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market if You're 50?

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market if You’re 25?

Stocks

How Much Money Should You Have in the Stock Market if You're 25?

November 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Is Investing In Gas and Oil: Why Cheap Energy Companies Should Be In Your Investment Portfolio

Stocks

Warren Buffett Is Investing In Gas and Oil: Why Cheap Energy Companies Should Be In Your Investment Portfolio

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 5 Stocks I Won’t Sell

Stocks

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 5 Stocks I Won't Sell

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Best Defense Stocks To Buy Now

Stocks

6 Best Defense Stocks To Buy Now

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!