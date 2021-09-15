Apple’s iPhone 13 Revealed — New Features You’ll Get For Your Money

APPLE INC HANDOUT / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

During the company’s special event on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Apple revealed improvements for its new and much anticipated iPhone 13 lineup. Apple announced four new iPhones — the iPhone 13, the iPhone mini, the iPhone Pro and the iPhone Pro Max — set to go sale on Friday, September 17 and ship on Friday, September 24.

Latest: Apple’s New AirTags Track Your Keys, Wallet and More

Learn More: Warren Buffett Invests $1.1 Billion in Apple Stock: Should You Invest Too?



The 6.1-inch display iPhone 13 and the 5.1-inch display iPhone 13 mini have been redesigned and come in five different colors, according to the company. Both phones will have an improved rear camera layout, arranged diagonally, and a redesigned TrueDepth camera system. While smaller, it offers more display area than before. The improved Super Retina XDR OLED displays are also brighter while at the same time being more power-efficient.

The most notable improvement is the all-day battery life, according to Apple. The iPhone 13 offers up to two and a half more hours in one day than the iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13 mini provides up to an hour and a half more in one day than the iPhone 12 mini.

The mini and iPhone 13 start at $699 and $799, respectively, for 128 GB of storage space.

More From Your Money

See: If You Live in These 8 States, Apple Lets You Carry Your License on Your iPhone



The 6.1-inch display iPhone Pro and the 6.7-inch display iPhone Pro Max are available in four different colors and have new sensors and lenses for all three rear cameras. The cameras come with three times the optical zoom, as well as new wide and ultrawide cameras.

The five-core CPU has 50% faster graphics and the Super Retna XDR display has a faster refresh rate. The battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro will last up to one and a half hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last up to two and a half hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Pro and Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099; however, maximum storage space comes with a much larger price tag. The iPhone Pro Max with one terabyte of storage costs $1,599.

Discover: What If You Had Invested In Apple Stock Instead of Buying the First iPhone?

Find: Apple to Allow Apps to Receive Payments on Their Own Platform

All four iPhones feature Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which Apple said is the “fastest CPU in any smartphone.” The new chip gives the latest iPhones improved machine learning capabilities, such as real-time video analysis and the ability to analyze text in photos.

More From Your Money

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: September 15, 2021