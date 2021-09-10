Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Walmart, Amazon, Kroger Give Biden an Assist in Fighting COVID-19 With At-Cost Test Kits

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Close up Coronavirus Home Test (COVID-19) on a sofa in living room London England.
Circle Creative Studio / Getty Images

President Joe Biden lined up some pretty important allies in his mission to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as Walmart, Amazon and Kroger all agreed to sell at-home COVID-19 tests to the public at cost.

See: Majority of US Companies May Require COVID-19 Vaccine, Survey Finds
Find: Delta Variant Hinders Women’s Workforce Participation Even as Children Return to School

The tests will be available to buy in stores or online at discounts of up to 35% for the next three months, Fox Business reported, citing a senior Biden administration official.

The White House’s plan to expand access to affordable COVID-19 tests is part of a broader effort to battle the recent rise in cases tied to the delta variant. The effort also includes booster shots and mandatory vaccinations for federal employees. Other parts of the plan include the following:

  • The Biden administration will use the Defense Production Act — along with nearly $2 billion — to procure about 280 million rapid COVID-19 tests.
  • The Department of Health and Human Services will expand its free COVID-19 testing program to offer services at 10,000 pharmacies nationwide.
  • Medicaid will be directed to offer at-home testing to beneficiaries for free.
  • The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be directed to require companies with 100 or more employees to either mandate vaccinations or require weekly COVID-19 testing. The rule should affect more than 80 million Americans.

More From Your Money

Meanwhile, Amazon’s decision to offer affordable COVID-19 tests to customers further broadens its role in fighting the pandemic. As GOBankingRates previously reported, the online retailer recently received Food and Drug Administration approval for Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) of the Amazon Real-Time RT-PCR diagnostic test for detecting COVID-19 in the United States.

See: Weak Jobs Report Shows Ongoing Delta Fears, But There’s Finally Hope For Business Professionals
Find: Amazon’s New Workers Perk: Free College for Hourly Employees

The nasal swab test can be self-administered by any individual, with or without supervision from a healthcare professional. This allows Amazon employees to be tested at home or on-site prior to their work shifts.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.