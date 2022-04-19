GO in the Know: Homebuyer Hesitation & Top Financial News for April 19

The Big Lead: 66% of Americans Will Wait To Buy a Home

A new GOBankingRates survey finds that 66% of Americans who were looking to buy a home in 2022 are now holding off as interest rates hit 5% and inflation’s at a 41-year high.

Business Spotlight: Verizon

In yet another move by a corporate giant to retain and attract employees amid the Great Resignation, Verizon announced it is raising its minimum wage for new employees to $20 an hour.

Well That’s Interesting: Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Returning

On the grand scale of negative events tied to the pandemic, Taco Bell’s business decision to do away with its Mexican Pizza was no big deal — except to rabid fans who let the fast-food chain know they were unhappy about it. The message must have gotten through, because Taco Bell said it will permanently restore Mexican Pizza to its menu (beginning May 19) after a 17-month hiatus.

Bonus: Car Buying Tips

In a recent poll conducted by GOBankingRates, 63% of those surveyed said they find some part of the car-buying process to be confusing. Here are some of the most common roadblocks associated with buying a car and what consumers need to know to get through them.

