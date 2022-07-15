GO in the Know: Homes for Sale Rise to Three-Year High & Top Financial News for July 15

Happy Friday! Get caught up on today’s top financial stories before you head out for the weekend — and don’t forget to enjoy your favorite soft serve ice cream on Sunday July 17 to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

The Big Lead: Housing Market Cools

The number of homes for sale nationwide reportedly rose 2% in June, the first annual increase since July 2019, before the pandemic triggered a homebuying frenzy and sent many would-be buyers into bidding wars.

Business Spotlight: Walmart

While everybody is familiar with Walmart, some may be less familiar with its smaller, more targeted store: Walmart Neighborhood Market. With food prices soaring due to inflation, these stores are worth a look.

That’s Interesting: How Does U.S. Inflation Compare to Other Countries?

As goes America, so goes the world. Other nations have been battling their own high rates of inflation over the past year or two. For many nations the current economic conditions are as troubling as America’s.

Bonus: Retiring? Ditch These Debt Types Right Away

To ensure you are comfortable when the time comes to retire, it’s important to take necessary financial measures. Feeling secure in retirement with a limited income — amid rising consumer costs and inflation rates — may require tight budgeting.

