GO in the Know: New Social Security Bill, Child Tax Credit Update & Top Financial News for June 17

Happy Friday, folks. With the official start of summer just days away, take some time to cool down and catch up on today’s top financial stories. Have a great weekend!

The Big Lead: New Social Security Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases.

Business Spotlight: Twitter

Elon Musk held his first meeting with Twitter staff, a virtual one via his cell phone. During the session with Twitter’s 8,000 employees, Musk fielded questions and addressed a wide range of topics, including the possibility of layoffs and Twitter potentially integrating crypto, as well as his thoughts on alien life and freedom of speech.

Well That’s Interesting: Child Tax Credit Update

In an effort to help American families face “an extraordinary amount of financial strain,” a revised proposal to create a sustainable monthly child tax credit was introduced by Sen. Mitt Romney.

Bonus: Should You ‘Buy the Dip’ During a Bear Market?

When stock markets move into bear territory, it’s tempting to jump into the market and scoop up stocks at deflated prices and then wait for them to rise again. The strategy, called “buying the dip,” can pay off — as long as you choose the right stocks.

