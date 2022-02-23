Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Education

Yale Law School To Cover Full Tuition for Up to 50 Students — Who Qualifies?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Yale sign on bicycle chain cover parked on cobblestone stock photo
Michael Vi / iStock.com

Yale Law School is one Ivy League college that is helping do its part to wipe out student loan debt and give lower income students a fighting chance when it comes to their financial future.

Explore: 2 Major Ways Student Debt Burden Is Robbing Women of Their Freedom
Learn: Navient Student Loan Settlement Leaves Many With a Bill To Pay

Funded in part by a $20 million donation, Yale will provide full-tuition scholarships — worth more than $70,000 annually — for 45 to 50 eligible students whose income falls below the federal poverty line of $27,750 for a family of four, and with assets of less than $150,000. Yale will fund the scholarship program for the next three years, according to Reuters.

The school said it hopes to grow the program over time, and will be available to first- and second-year students, as well as new enrollees for Fall 2022. The scholarships, for now, will apply to roughly 9% of the class. Yale currently offers financial aid to about 75% of its student body, but this scholarship will be the first to cover full tuition. However, it will not cover room, board, and living expenses, which typically run $21,000 per year, Yale estimated.

Make Your Money Work for You

Social Security Refund: Here’s Why Some College Students Can Get Money Back
See: Dollywood To Offer Free College Tuition to Employees, Following Walmart and Target

Yale and Harvard University are currently the only law schools that award financial aid on a need-based basis, Reuters stated. Yale Law is currently ranked #1 in the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.