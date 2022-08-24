SNAP Schedule: Florida Food Stamps for September 2022

The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency distributes monthly benefits to Florida SNAP accounts linked to EBT cards. SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households.

Your Florida EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers’ markets. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased using your EBT card and delivered to your home. Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, except hot, ready-to-eat foods.

Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers’ markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. If you buy $1 worth of fresh food using your EBT card, you’ll receive $1 in Fresh Access Bucks. Here’s a map with the locations of outlets accepting and doubling SNAP and P-EBT benefits.

There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.

Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.

Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for September 2022:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are: Benefits available: 00-03 Sept. 1st 04-06 Sept. 2nd 07-10 Sept. 3rd 11-13 Sept. 4th 14-17 Sept. 5th 18-20 Sept. 6th 21-24 Sept. 7th 25-27 Sept. 8th 28-31 Sept. 9th 32-34 Sept. 10th 35-38 Sept. 11th 39-41 Sept. 12th 42-45 Sept. 13th 46-48 Sept. 14th 49-53 Sept. 15th 54-57 Sept. 16th 58-60 Sept. 17th 61-64 Sept. 18th 65-67 Sept. 19th 68-71 Sept. 20th 72-74 Sept. 21st 75-78 Sept. 22nd 79-81 Sept. 23rd 82-85 Sept. 24th 86-88 Sept. 25th 89-92 Sept. 26th 93-95 Sept. 27th 96-99 Sept. 28th

