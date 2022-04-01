Wyoming SNAP Schedule: Benefits Disperse Over First Four Days of April

dusanpetkovic / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps eligible low-income individuals and families buy the food they need using an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. SNAP is federally funded and administered by each individual state. In Wyoming, SNAP is administered by the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

Live Blog Updates: SNAP (Food Stamps) and Social Security Benefits

Learn: 10 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About SNAP

If your SNAP application is approved, the DFS will mail your Wyoming EBT card, which can be used on qualifying food purchases at authorized locations. You can check the balance on your EBT card by visiting ebtEDGE, calling 1-877-290-9401 or downloading the EBT app to your smartphone.

Wyoming EBT cards can now be used for online purchases at Walmart and Amazon, but any delivery fees will need to be paid by an alternate form of payment.

Benefit amounts depend on the size of your household and the total amount of net income, which is income after eligible deductions. Income deductions are subtracted from both earned and unearned income.

The USDA also expanded emergency allotments of SNAP benefits in Wyoming. Households will automatically receive their supplemental EA SNAP benefits on their EBT card. Payments have been extended through April 2022.

Make Your Money Work for You

According to benefits.gov, out of every five people that are eligible for SNAP in Wyoming, only three people are receiving benefits. Wyoming SNAP has taken steps to reach all people that meet the 130% poverty level by reaching out to individuals and families that could potentially meet eligibility requirements.

Wyoming’s SNAP benefits are issued from the 1st to the 4th of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Here is Wyoming’s April SNAP schedule:

First letter of last name Benefits available A – D April 1 E – K April 2 L – R April 3 S – Z April 4

More From GOBankingRates