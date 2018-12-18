Apple’s Holiday Hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

If you’re looking to cash in on some holiday deals at Apple, be sure to do it before Christmas Day. Some major retailers keep their doors open during the holidays, but Apple isn’t one of them.

Apple Hours on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

Apple will be closed on Thanksgiving, however, they will open back up for Black Friday shoppers.

Thanksgiving Day: Stores closed

Black Friday: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; check with your local store for specific hours

Apple Hours During The Holidays

Here are Apple’s holiday hours for the rest of the year.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Like many other businesses, Apple will be closed on Christmas Day but will remain open on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; check with your local store for specific hours

Christmas Day: Stores closed

Apple Hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Apple Stores will be close by 6 p.m. on New Years Eve but remain their normal business hour on New Years Day.

New Year’s Eve: Stores open from 9 am. to 6 p.m.; check with your local store for specific hours

New Year’s Day: Open regular store hours

Please note that hours might vary by location, so always confirm hours of operation with your local warehouse for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Holiday Return Policy at Apple

Any items bought from the Apple online store that are received between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, 2021, can be returned until Jan. 8, 2022. For items bought outside of this time period, the standard return policy applies. Note: terms and conditions may apply. All purchases bought after Dec. 25, 2021 are subject to Apples standard return policy.

Apple’s Standard Return Policy

Apple’s standard return policy states that you have 14 days to return an Apple product from the day you bought it. But that only applies to purchases made from the Apple online store or at an Apple store. If you purchased an Apple product through another retailer, returns must be done according to that retailer’s policy.

A few exceptions apply, however; you can’t return:

Opened software

Electronic software downloads

Software upgrades

Apple Store gift cards

Apple developer products

Apple print products

For gift returns, you must provide a product serial number or order number.

Other Stores Open For The Holidays

Curious about whether other major retailers are open for Christmas and New Year’s holidays? Look no further. Here’s the information you seek.

Christmas Eve: Hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm

New Year’s Day: Hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm

Christmas Eve: Open 7 a.m to 8 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Stores close at 9 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm

New Year’s Day: Normal hours resume

Best Buy

Christmas Eve: Holiday hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Holiday hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm

New Year’s Day: Holiday hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm

Christmas Eve: CVS stores will be open on Christmas Eve. Extended hours might apply. Call your local store for information.

Christmas Day: All CVS stores, except those located in Target, will be open on Christmas Day. Please call your local store for specific hours.

New Year’s Eve: All CVS stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and might have extended hours. Please call your local store for specific hours.

New Year’s Day: CVS stores will be open on New Year’s Day. Extended hours might apply. Call your local store for information.

Christmas Eve: Call your local store for hours

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Call your local store for hours

New Year’s Day: Call your local store for hours

Christmas Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm

New Year’s Day: Closed

All holiday hours were confirmed as of Nov. 25, 2021. Check with your local retailer to confirm specific hours. Hours and policies are subject to change.