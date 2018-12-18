Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Holiday

Apple’s Holiday Hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Taylor Bell

By Taylor Bell

Apple Store Century City
Sue Hwang / GOBankingRates

If you’re looking to cash in on some holiday deals at Apple, be sure to do it before Christmas Day. Some major retailers keep their doors open during the holidays, but Apple isn’t one of them.

Apple Hours on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

Apple will be closed on Thanksgiving, however, they will open back up for Black Friday shoppers.

  • Thanksgiving Day: Stores closed
  • Black Friday: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; check with your local store for specific hours

Apple Hours During The Holidays

Here are Apple’s holiday hours for the rest of the year.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Like many other businesses, Apple will be closed on Christmas Day but will remain open on Christmas Eve.

  • Christmas Eve: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; check with your local store for specific hours
  • Christmas Day: Stores closed

Apple Hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Apple Stores will be close by 6 p.m. on New Years Eve but remain their normal business hour on New Years Day.

Make Your Money Work for You
  • New Year’s Eve: Stores open from 9 am. to 6 p.m.; check with your local store for specific hours
  • New Year’s Day: Open regular store hours

Please note that hours might vary by location, so always confirm hours of operation with your local warehouse for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

    Holiday Return Policy at Apple

    Any items bought from the Apple online store that are received between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25, 2021, can be returned until Jan. 8, 2022. For items bought outside of this time period, the standard return policy applies. Note: terms and conditions may apply. All purchases bought after Dec. 25, 2021 are subject to Apples standard return policy.

    Apple’s Standard Return Policy

    Apple’s standard return policy states that you have 14 days to return an Apple product from the day you bought it. But that only applies to purchases made from the Apple online store or at an Apple store. If you purchased an Apple product through another retailer, returns must be done according to that retailer’s policy.

    A few exceptions apply, however; you can’t return:

    Make Your Money Work for You
    • Opened software
    • Electronic software downloads
    • Software upgrades
    • Apple Store gift cards
    • Apple developer products
    • Apple print products

    For gift returns, you must provide a product serial number or order number.

    Other Stores Open For The Holidays

    Curious about whether other major retailers are open for Christmas and New Year’s holidays? Look no further. Here’s the information you seek.

    Walmart

    • Christmas Eve: Hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm
    • Christmas Day: Closed
    • New Year’s Eve: Hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm
    • New Year’s Day: Hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm

    Target

    • Christmas Eve: Open 7 a.m to 8 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm
    • Christmas Day: Closed
    • New Year’s Eve: Stores close at 9 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm
    • New Year’s Day: Normal hours resume

    Best Buy

    • Christmas Eve: Holiday hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm
    • Christmas Day: Closed
    • New Year’s Eve: Holiday hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm
    • New Year’s Day: Holiday hours may vary; please call your local store to confirm

    Top Offers from our Best Banks of 2021

    Check out the best accounts to help you save money and reach your financial goals!

    View Offers

    CVS

    • Christmas Eve: CVS stores will be open on Christmas Eve. Extended hours might apply. Call your local store for information.
    • Christmas Day: All CVS stores, except those located in Target, will be open on Christmas Day. Please call your local store for specific hours.
    • New Year’s Eve: All CVS stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and might have extended hours. Please call your local store for specific hours.
    • New Year’s Day: CVS stores will be open on New Year’s Day. Extended hours might apply. Call your local store for information.

    Macy’s

    Costco

    • Christmas Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm
    • Christmas Day: Closed
    • New Year’s Eve: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; please call your local store to confirm
    • New Year’s Day: Closed

      All holiday hours were confirmed as of Nov. 25, 2021. Check with your local retailer to confirm specific hours. Hours and policies are subject to change.

      About the Author

      Taylor Bell

      Taylor Bell

      Taylor Bell is an Los Angeles-based journalist and staff writer for GOBankingRates covering personal finance. She is a former staff writer for ATTN: and has covered topics ranging from trending pop culture news to women’s social issues.

      In Case You Missed It

         
      • MSN
      • Fortune
      • Time Money
      • AOL
      • CNN Money Stream
      • CBS
      Untitled design (1)
      Close popup The GBR Closer icon

      Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

      Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

      Please enter an email.
      Please enter a valid email address.
      There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

      For our full Privacy Policy, click here.