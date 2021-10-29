Catch Early Black Friday Deals at Target in Just 2 Days — Stock Up To Save Hundreds by Nov. 6

hapabapa / iStock.com

Retail giant Target is kicking off Black Friday almost a month in advance this year, with deals starting on Halloween.

Target is setting off a new series of week-long Holiday Best deals, with “deep discounts every week, all season long so you can save big on holiday faves.” New to this year’s discounts, when you see a deal tagged “Holiday Best,” you will know the item is at its lowest price of the season. Each week, the next week’s deals will be available in Target’s digital weekly ad, showing both deals available online and in-store.

Starting October 31 and running though Nov. 6, both online and in stores, you can snag these major bargains:

Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (reg. $199.99)

HP 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S. Mode for $339.99 (reg. $539.99)

TVs at Black Friday pricing from LG, Samsung, TCL and more

$4.99 L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots (reg. $15.99)

In addition, between Nov 4- 6 only, you can find these major deals:

Element 65-inch, 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV for $299.99 (reg. $649.99)

Keurig K-Mini for $49.99 (reg. $89.99)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II for $179.99 (reg. $299.99)

Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender for $99.99 (reg. $199.99)

Select Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation games will be up to 60% off

You can check out the complete list of deals here.

Target is committing to their Holiday Best price scheme so much so that the company is even willing to price match. “If you happen to see a lower deal price later in the season, we’ll match it — just ask for a price adjustment as part of our new, industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee.”

Shoppers can save even more by joining the “Target Circle” loyalty program, which gives 1% cash back toward a future purchase on every Target shop and points to be used towards nonprofits of your choice.

Last updated: October 29, 2021