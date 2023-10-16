The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Target

Navigating the aisles of Target can be thrilling, thanks to the variety of choices and enticing offers. However, timing is everything if you want to truly optimize your next shopping trip. Here’s a look at each day of the week to determine the best time to shop at Target.

Monday: A Fresh Start

Mondays at Target promise a serene ambiance. You can also score great deals on electronics and children’s clothing. With the week just beginning, the store isn’t teeming with shoppers. Plus, many retailers, including Target, introduce new promotions and deals as the week kicks off. So, if you’re seeking tranquility coupled with fresh offers, Monday beckons.

Tuesday: Red Tag Specials

Tuesdays are a good time to take advantage of clothing and grocery discounts. If you appreciate a good discount, Tuesdays won’t disappoint. Target slashes prices on a variety of items on this day. From trendy apparel and gadgets to home essentials and food items, keep an eye out for those eye-catching red clearance stickers to snag a deal.

Wednesday: Smooth Sailing

Baby, beauty, and furniture sales abound on Wednesdays. Many believe Wednesday strikes the perfect balance for shopping at Target. The initial week’s rush has dwindled, translating to spacious aisles and shorter lines. Furthermore, with some stores replenishing their inventory on Wednesdays, your sought-after items are likely in stock.

Thursday: Weekend Readiness

Thursdays are a good time to purchase home décor and sporting goods for less. Thursdays at Target are all about gearing up for the weekend. The store frequently restocks its inventory, ensuring a fresh array of popular items and groceries. If you’ve got a packed weekend coming up, Thursday shopping ensures you’re prepped without navigating the weekend hustle.

Friday: Beat the Weekend Crowd

Grab deals on jewelry and cosmetics on Fridays. For early birds who like wrapping up their shopping chores before the weekend surge, Friday is a charm. With most patrons targeting the weekend, you can leisurely stroll through Target on Friday, comparing products and making mindful choices sans the rush.

Quick Tips for Shopping at Target

Use the Target app. Download and utilize the Target app to access exclusive deals, digital coupons, and offers. The app also has a barcode scanner to check prices and see if there are any available discounts.

Use RedCard savings. Consider signing up for Target’s RedCard. It offers 5% off on most purchases, free shipping for online orders, and an extended return period.

Shop seasonal clearance. After major holidays, Target typically discounts seasonal items significantly. Keep an eye out for these clearances to stock up for next year.

Look for the price match guarantee. Target matches prices from select online and local competitors. If you find a lower price for an identical item, present the competitor’s ad or website to a Target team member to request a price match.

Subscribe and save. For items you purchase regularly, use Target’s subscription service. Not only will the items be delivered to your doorstep at your preferred frequency, but you’ll also save an additional 5% on these orders.

Snagging a Target Deal

Each day of the week offers its own set of perks when shopping at Target. Your choice depends on what you prioritize: tranquility, discounts, or convenience. Use this guide to pick your ideal day and ensure your Target trips are both rewarding and enjoyable.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

