GO in the Know: Social Security Meets Politics & Top Financial News for May 9

Another week, another barrage of troubling stock market news, as the S&P 500 just hit a 52-week low. There are more financial stories to follow, though, and GOBankingRates has got you covered.

The Big Lead: Social Security Concerns

Many Americans are worried about the status of certain programs — specifically, Medicare and Social Security — should there be a political shift in Congress this year.

Business Spotlight: Uber

Following its earnings release, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company would slow down its hiring to address a “seismic shift” in investor sentiment.

Well That’s Interesting: Americans Flocked to These 10 Cities Last Year

Americans might be more tempted to move now that remote work policies seem to be ingrained in the new work culture. In fact, Penske said that rental truck demand was incredibly robust in 2021, a trend that continues in 2022. But to where are Americans moving?

Bonus: 5 Things Millennials Should Know About Social Security

Here’s what millennials need to know about Social Security as a retirement benefit right now, plus GOBankingRates takes a deep dive into the biggest myth surrounding the future of Social Security.

