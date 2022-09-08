GO in the Know: State Stimulus Updates, Office Dogs & Top Financial News for Sept. 8

I know that NFL action returns in full force tonight, but before you sit down for Bills-Rams, take a few minutes to catch up on the top financial stories that could affect your own bills.

The Big Lead: Stimulus Payments Coming to These States This Month

Who can look forward to a surprise tax refund? How much will it be? And when will you receive it? Look for your state on this list to find out which states are receiving stimulus payments, tax refunds or other relief in September 2022. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Walmart & UnitedHealthcare

Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced they are teaming up to offer affordable healthcare to seniors and Medicare beneficiaries. In addition, they will offer virtual care for people of all ages. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Searches for Dog Friendly Workplaces Spike

There’s a very furry vibe running through the working world post-COVID, at least in offices that are filling up with employees again now that nearly all pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Read the full story here

Bonus: How Rich is Harry Styles?

Styles has been making headlines for his antics while promoting the movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” But amid all the drama, he is continuing to build his empire — and his net worth. Read the full story here

