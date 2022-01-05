15 Best Work From Home Jobs for 2022

Since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies and the workforce alike have tried to navigate the new landscape of remote work. More and more people are shifting towards working from home and striking a balance between motivation and convenience. Being a few years into this gradual change has highlighted the pros and cons of having a large percentage of people not driving to an office every day.

With high inflation rates and even higher gas prices, maybe it’s time to trade in your commuter pass for a home office. The economy just might thank you. Here are 15 of the best work from home jobs, organized by which are the highest paying, easiest to start and fastest growing. Working from home is no longer just a dream scenario — it’s an attainable reality.

The 15 Hottest Jobs to Work From Home

Project Manager

Computer Systems Analyst

Software Developer

Customer Service Representative

Virtual Administrative Assistant

Medical Transcriptionist

Online Tutor

Virtual Recruiter

Graphic Designer

Translator

Bookkeeper

Web Developer

Digital Marketing Specialist

Technical Writer

Animator

Top 3 Highest-Paying Jobs to Work From Home

Remote work is convenient and comfortable, but you also need to make a living, and hopefully a good one. The highest-paying remote positions are going to be competitive and sought after, but remote work is ever-expanding — as are these fields.

Project Manager

Average Annual Salary: $98,420

Project managers and project management specialists oversee all stages of organization for a product or service within a company. From timelines and scheduling to client and customer relations, this position handles all the details while heading a technical staff. Depending on the company and the individual’s experience level, the pay will vary, but it is a high earner with excellent growth potential.

Computer Systems Analyst

Average Annual Salary: $102,210

Computer systems analysts problem solve all data processing issues while offering solutions for complex computer applications. Their function is to develop new computer systems, or improve existing computer systems to better serve companies using the software.

Software Developer

Average Annual Salary: $120,990

Software developers analyze, research, design, create and develop programs and software for networks and computer systems. In the field of technology and computer sciences, software developers are one of the best-paid positions. It is a data-driven career with an emphasis on mathematical and engineering skills.

The Easiest Jobs to Work From Home

No job has zero requirements or responsibilities but many remote opportunities are great for individuals looking to grow a different skill set or start on a new career path. These careers lend themselves well to a work from home environment.

Customer Service Representative

Average Annual Salary: $39,070

Customer service representatives build and maintain customer relations by answering questions and fielding complaints about a company’s product or service. This position is in large part done via phone or email and often has a script to work from, so there is little training or experience required.

Virtual Administrative Assistant

Average Annual Salary: $66, 870

Virtual administrative assistants operate as high-level support for businesses or business heads. They organize schedules, meetings and conference calls and correspond through phone calls and emails. The expansion of technology with all avenues of communication allows this position to now be worked remotely — office work without the office.

Medical Transcriptionist

Average Annual Salary: $34,220

Medical transcriptionists transcribe and type up the medical reports of physicians and other healthcare practitioners. This position is well suited to those with typing skills and some knowledge of medical terminology. Transcribing is essentially just writing down and recording what has been dictated to you for filing purposes.

Online Tutor

Average Annual Salary: $41,780

Online tutors help with the instruction of varying subject matter for an individual student or groups of students. Many people seek out tutors to help prepare them for standardized tests, but also need them to help with their general classwork and curriculum.

The Fastest-Growing Jobs to Work From Home

As more companies are embracing virtual and work-from-home positions, the scope of who can work remotely — and where they can work from remotely — has grown. When you remove geography and commuting from the equation, multitudes of opportunities present themselves.

Graphic Designer

Average Annual Salary: $59,970

Graphic designers use design software to create custom logos, images, menus and landing pages, just to name a few. These designs are used for commercial or promotional needs.

Virtual Recruiter

Average Annual Salary: $70,720

Virtual recruiters are considered human resource specialists. They seek out viable candidates for job openings through social media platforms such as LinkedIn or Indeed. Many organizations have full-time recruiters to ensure jobs are being filled by qualified people.

Translator

Average Annual Salary: $58,400

Translators, also known as interpreters, take written text or audio files in one language and translate them into another language. This is a great job for someone who is bilingual or speaks multiple languages.

Bookkeeper

Average Annual Salary: $45,140

Bookkeepers organize and compute data for the company. Typically this position requires a degree in accounting or another related business degree. They keep track of payroll, inventory, expenses or any other piece of financial information. This position can be worked from anywhere and is a good fit for someone familiar with accounting software.

Web Developer

Average Annual Salary: $81,320

Web developers work directly with building and designing websites and applications. They are often responsible for evaluating code and ensuring the compatibility of varying browsers and devices. It also offers one of the better salaries for careers in the computer sciences.

Digital Marketing Specialist

Average Annual Salary: $76,080

Digital marketing specialists analyze and research online markets. They break down the sales of products or services by region, compare statistics to competitors and advise on how to improve marketing tactics. Their goal is to raise sales by increasing search engine rankings, which will increase visibility to target demographics.

Technical Writer

Average Annual Salary: $81,470

Technical writers create support documents that make technical jargon easier to understand. For example, they often write copy for instructional manuals, journal articles, appendices and maintenance and equipment documents.

Animator

Average Annual Salary: $86,220

Animators, or special effects artists, create film, video or computer animations for commercials, video games, movies, television and more. It’s a specialty field that can range greatly in pay rate and best suited for someone with 2D and 3D knowledge, but it is a career that allows great creativity and growth potential.

Where Do You Find Work from Home Jobs?

Once you’ve narrowed down what area of work you want to apply for, start by searching for companies in this same area and see if they have applications for positions where you can work from home. Many of these companies allow you to apply with your resume directly through their site.

There are also job search platforms, such as Indeed, LinkedIn or FlexJobs, where you can search for a variety of positions that are hiring and filter your search by which positions are fully remote. The increase in work from home options has grown exponentially over the past few years. Now, you can customize your career to truly fit your needs and schedule.

What Is the Best Work From Home Job for You?

With remote jobs on the rise, the fields in which you can work from home are growing. You can apply your current skills or develop new ones in many virtual occupations. With a little research, you could find the right job for you and be working from home soon.

FAQ What is the highest-paying work from home job? The highest-paying work from home jobs are typically going to be found in the field of technology or senior management. These jobs may require more specialized skill sets but can be done completely from home. Senior project management, system analysis and software development are all fields with high rates of growth and high earning potential.

What is the easiest job to work from home? Jobs that are largely administrative and deal mostly with phone and email communication lend themselves well to remote work. These are jobs in customer service, administrative assistance, medical writing or transcribing or online tutoring or teaching. This is not to say these jobs are necessarily easy, but they are best suited for remote work and are often a good transition when wanting a career change or to focus solely on working from home.

What is the best work from home career to start now? Careers in content writing, technical writing, marketing, web developing, recruiting, graphic design, animating, bookkeeping, accounting and more are increasing in demand and opportunity. So many companies that adopted a temporary remote work system are now adapting that system full time. As these fields grow and expand, so do the opportunities.

How much does Amazon pay you to work from home? Though there is a range, the estimated average pay of a remote Amazon worker, typically in customer service, is $24 per hour.

Which company is best for work from home? Companies across the globe are switching to a remote or hybrid work model. This opens up so many opportunities and positions since geography is no longer a factor. According to a recent survey taken by FlexJobs, here are some top examples of employers that allow you to work from home and have increased their hiring in 2022. – Broadpath – Liveops – SKYES – Working Solutions – SAP – Varsity Tutors – TTEC – Kelly – Williams-Sonoma – TranscribeME – Robert Half International – Transcom – Dell Technologies – UnitedHealth Group – Sutherland



Information is accurate as of Oct. 27, 2022

