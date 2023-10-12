Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Shopping

10 Celebrities Who Shop at Costco

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Billie Eilish
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

When we think of celebrities, we often picture them shopping at high-end boutiques or designer stores. However, it may surprise you to learn that many celebrities enjoy the convenience and affordability of shopping at Costco. From Hollywood actors to business moguls, here’s a list of 10 famous individuals who have been spotted shopping at Costco.

Mark Zuckerberg

Despite his wealth, Mark Zuckerberg practices frugal habits. He has been known to browse the aisles of Costco with his wife, Priscilla Chan. Back in 2020, TMZ reported the couple was looking for items in the electronics aisle.

Kris Jenner

Jenner might be worth millions, but she can’t resist the lure of a Costco bargain. She has been spotted shopping at the warehouse store, proving that even A-listers love a good deal.

“Costco is a passion,” she once told The New York Times Magazine. “Costco is like a massage. And the specials! During the summer, there’ll be a fabulous surfboard. I don’t surf, but I’ve got to buy a surfboard. I mean, that’s how crazy I am.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Billie Eilish

Grammy winner Billie Eilish is a fan of Costco. She took to Instagram to share her recipe for peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. Eilish made it clear that she’s a fan of Kirkland Signature organic peanut butter. “This is my favorite peanut butter in the world, so I always use this for everything,” she said in her social media post.  

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson likes to purchase Cup O’ Noodles from Costco. He has an unusual way of heating up the water for his quick meal.

“I’m awful at cooking,” said Davidson during an episode of iHeartMedia’s River Cafe Table 4 podcast. “I can make a mean Cup O’ Noodles. I go to Costco and get the premade ramen noodles. Since I don’t know how to boil water because I’m dumb. I go to the Keurig, I hit the hot water button, dump it in the Cup O’ Noodles, and stir.”

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is occasionally spotted enjoying shopping trips at Costco. She values the diverse product selection and the affordable pricing the retail giant offers.

Make Your Money Work for You

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is a movie star, but she isn’t hesitant to embrace routine shopping adventures. She’s been seen at Costco, gathering basics such as bathroom tissue.

Jimmy Kimmel

TV host Jimmy Kimmel not only showcases his humor on screen but also his affection for Costco shopping. He even graced the front page of The Costco Connection magazine once.

Bethenny Frankel

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel shared her love for Costco on social media. She enjoys the variety and low prices.

“I live for bulk stores in general, but Costco is, as I said, my religion,” said Frankel in her article for Bravo TV. “There are always all of these random great finds there, from king crab legs to dried blueberries.”

Zac Efron

Zac Efron is a wise shopper. He’s been spotted at Costco taking advantage of the great bargains.

Ryan Seacrest

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is among the stars who value the convenience of shopping at Costco. He has been seen purchasing items from the store.

Make Your Money Work for You

Costco Deals

Celebrities have access to many luxury items and services, but they appreciate the deals at Costco. Many stars recognize the benefits of being frugal. So, stay alert during your next Costco trip–you might just bump into a celebrity.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 Best Electronics Deals at Costco in October 2023

Shopping

7 Best Electronics Deals at Costco in October 2023

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Shopping

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

October 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Walmart Deals – Holiday Kickoff: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Shopping

Walmart Deals - Holiday Kickoff: 8 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Dollar Tree Essentials You Can Also Buy on Amazon for Cheap

Shopping

10 Dollar Tree Essentials You Can Also Buy on Amazon for Cheap

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Best Clothing Deals at Costco This October

Shopping

6 Best Clothing Deals at Costco This October

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What Are the Amazon Prime Day Deals in October 2023?

Shopping

What Are the Amazon Prime Day Deals in October 2023?

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15 Cost: Which Is Better for Your Money?

Shopping

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15 Cost: Which Is Better for Your Money?

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Kirkland Items Not Worth Wasting Your Money on at Costco

Shopping

7 Kirkland Items Not Worth Wasting Your Money on at Costco

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Much Is Amazon Prime and Are the Benefits Worth It?

Shopping

How Much Is Amazon Prime and Are the Benefits Worth It?

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Unexpected Things You Didn’t Know You Could Buy at Costco

Shopping

11 Unexpected Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy at Costco

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze Reveals Her Top 9 Savings Hacks When Shopping at Aldi

Shopping

Rachel Cruze Reveals Her Top 9 Savings Hacks When Shopping at Aldi

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best New Costco Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

7 Best New Costco Products That Are Worth Every Penny

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How SNAP Recipients, Students and More Can Sign Up for Discounted Amazon Prime Just in Time for Big Deal Day Event

Shopping

How SNAP Recipients, Students and More Can Sign Up for Discounted Amazon Prime Just in Time for Big Deal Day Event

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Prime Big Deal Days 2023: 7 Amazing Electronics Deals on Amazon

Shopping

Prime Big Deal Days 2023: 7 Amazing Electronics Deals on Amazon

October 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Five Below

Shopping

6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Five Below

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Costco Deals for $50 or Less in October

Shopping

10 Costco Deals for $50 or Less in October

October 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!