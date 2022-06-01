Dogecoin Co-Creator Not Fond of ‘Grifter’ Elon Musk — Has It Affected the Price of the Crypto?

Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer recently had some tough words for business magnate Elon Musk, calling him a “grifter” who doesn’t understand coding “as well as he made out.” In turn, Musk offered a stiff retort as to his view of Palmer’s abilities and personality. Despite the commentary between Musk and Palmer, dogecoin’s value has remained fairly stable (from $.082 USD to $.086) since May 30.

In a lengthy interview with Australian outlet Crikey, Palmer — who proclaimed he was “done with cryptos” in July 2021, slamming various elements of the industry — took several jabs at Musk.

“He’s a grifter, he sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver what he’s promising, but he doesn’t know that. He’s just really good at pretending he knows. That’s very evident with the Tesla full-self-driving promise,” Palmer said in the interview.

Palmer said that the first time he messaged Musk on Twitter years ago, he had written a bot, “a script that would automatically detect if there was a cryptocurrency scam in your Twitter mentions and would automatically report them to the platform.” He added that at the time, he worked with Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey (and Dorsey’s product management team) so that when these reports were submitted, they’d be attended to instantly.

“Elon reached out to me to get hold of that script and it became apparent very quickly that he didn’t understand coding as well as he made out. He asked, ‘How do I run this Python script?,'” Palmer said.

It didn’t take long for Musk to reply to Palmer’s comments, with the Tesla CEO tweeting on May 31 that, “You falsely claimed ur lame snippet of Python gets rid of bots. Ok buddy, then share it with the world …” He then added, “My kids wrote better code when they were 12 than the nonsense script Jackson sent me. Like I said, if it’s so great, he should share it with the world and make everyone’s experience with Twitter better. If he does, you will see what I mean. Jackson Palmer is a tool.”

During the same interview, Palmer also shared his opinion on Musk’s potential $44 billion Twitter acquisition, saying that the second he heard Musk was going to make a bid, “I thought that he intended to destroy Twitter.”

“Do you really think the guy wants to buy Twitter? If so, why is he engaging in this? His play is to either dismantle all trust, or maybe he’s delusional enough to think he can build an alternative. The other alternative is that he wants to drive it into the ground at a much lower price, and I think that’s what he’s doing,” Palmer said of the deal.

