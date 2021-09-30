Pokemon Oreos List on eBay for $10K – Should You Buy an NFT Instead?

As the federal government considers minting a $1 trillion coin to avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt obligations, the folks at Nabisco recently released a tastier treat with some significant value.

In early September, the Oreo cookie brand collaborated with Pokemon to introduce cookies with Pokemon characters molded into the cookie. While the specialty Oreos aren’t quite worth $1 trillion, they are selling for more than you’d expect a modest lunch box snack to command.

Cookies bearing the likeness of rare Pokemon, such as Mew, are listing on eBay for as much as $10,000 per cookie. It’s not unusual for Pokemon collectibles to command such high prices. One rare Charizard card sold for $400,000 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNN.com. However, it is curious to see food items with a limited shelf life selling for so much.

Gonna Buy ‘Em All?

Pokemon fans and Oreo lovers, alike, are looking to cash in on this latest trend. One Pokemon collector on Instagram said, “Gonna buy all the cookies and then re-sell them for a zillion dollars.”

However, it’s worth considering that Oreo cookies, as food items, tend to go bad and, when they do, might attract ants. You can preserve Oreos in the freezer for up to 8 months, multiple sources say, and, when defrosted, they will be just as good as new to eat. But you’d have to be experiencing an incredible sugar craving to indulge in a $10,000 processed snack.

You can also “preserve” the cookie as a keepsake by drying it out and storing it in an airtight container with silica gel dessicant, according to Sweetopia.net. The blogger also recommended spraying the cookie with hairspray and labeling it, “Do not eat,” for safety’s sake.

Pokemon NFTs: Durable, But Not as Good with Milk

If all of this sounds like a lot of work, you may consider a more durable investment — non-fungible tokens. NFTs are available in the likeness of Pokemon cards through a marketplace called Digible, according to CoinTelegraph.com. These NFTs differ from other tokens because they are backed by actual real-world Pokemon cards.

“It’s a digital representation of a physical thing and those are backed one to one,” said Digible co-founder Daniel Pustelnik in the CoinTelegraph.com article.

“You can’t have duplicates, you can’t have repeats — and as soon as it leaves the ecosystem, the NFT gets burned. Vice versa, once it’s entering the ecosystem, an NFT gets created.”

NFTs of popular and rare Pokemon characters are easier to store and trade than either Pokemon cards or Oreo cookies, with a lower risk of theft and no risk of loss or damage due to real-world elements such as floods or fires.

The Next Big Thing for Collectors

If Pokemon isn’t your thing, you could also consider investing in other NFTs. Yahoo!Finance predicts the SolantisNFT, which is traded on the blockchain platform Solana, is set to be “the Pokemon of NFTs.”

The NFTs feature the likenesses of characters drawn from ancient civilization and Greek mythology. Each character has its own back story, giving the NFTs an appeal beyond their investment value. Yahoo!Finance writes that the blockchain Solana has increased 300% in recent months to hit a value of $48 billion.

NFTs are not only easier to trade, sell, and store than cookies, but they have a greater likelihood of holding their value. Nigel Green, CEO of deVere, a financial advisory organization, told TechnologyDecisions.com that the market hit new highs in the second quarter of 2021, with $2.5 billion in sales – nearly 20 times more than the first half of 2020.

With experts predicting that the NFT market will explode in value in 2022, it’s highly likely your investment won’t crumble.

