GO in the Know: Back to Bear Market, Social Security Scam Protection & Top Financial News for Sept. 30

It’s the last Friday of September! Tomorrow we’ll be in October and officially in Q4 of 2022. Wrap up any last-minute items on your agenda and catch up on today’s top financial stories before heading out.

The Big Lead: Back to Bear Market — How Should You Adjust Your 401(K)?

Thursday’s plunge of nearly 460 points in the Dow Jones Industrial Average sent stocks back into a bear market and left investors once again wondering how to navigate the financial waters — including those who have 401(k)s and other retirement accounts. Read the full story here

Social Security Scams: How To Handle Calls Claiming There’s a Problem With Your Account

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming there’s a problem with your Social Security number or account, here’s how you can protect yourself. Read the full story here

That’s Helpful: How To Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness

President Biden announced the much-anticipated administration’s plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. On Sept. 29, the administration sent out the first email update with details, including who’s eligible, what you might be eligible for, how it will work and what’s next. Read the full story here

Bonus: 4 Things You Didn’t Know Were Covered by Renters Insurance Following Natural Disasters

For residents whose homes are damaged by Hurricane Ian, the financial blow can be softened through insurance policies that cover natural disasters. This includes renters insurance, which covers many natural disasters. Read the full story here

