Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Entertainment

You Can Score 80% Off a Paramount+ Subscription Until March 7

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Streaming Services Photo Illustrations, Krakow, Poland - 06 Feb 2022
Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Paramount+ — the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access and home to original shows like “Star Trek: Picard” and “1883” — is celebrating its one-year birthday this week. The streaming platform is offering 80% off plans to new and returning subscribers now through March 7, 2022.

See: Amazon, Netflix and 10 Other Brands That Are Raising Prices
Find: Streaming Wars: How Does Amazon’s Price Hike Stack Up to Netflix & Hulu Costs?

Use the promo code “BIRTHDAY” to get the Essential plan for $1 per month for three months, or skip the ads with a Premium plan for $2 per month for three months. After the promo period ends, prices rise to $4.99 per month for the ad-supported Essential plan and $9.99 per month for the Premium plan, Variety reports.

However, TechHive.com shared a secret on March 2 that allows users to snag Paramount+ service for free, instead. You’ll need a monthly code, which you can find online. This month’s code, TechHive reports, is “BETWEEN.” As long as you are not a current subscriber (even if you had a subscription in the past) you can enter the code for a free one-month trial.

Make Your Money Work for You

TechHive advises cancelling your subscription one day after signing up. Your subscription will remain active for the duration of the month and then cancel. At that point, you can renew with a new code for as long as Paramount+ provides this offer.

Learn: Why It Can Be Harder for Women Than Men To Save Money — And How They Can Change That
Explore: 10 Ways To Save Money in March

Paramount, of course, is promoting their birthday sale this month. If you’d rather not have the hassle of remembering to subscribe and cancel each month, the birthday deal for $1 per month is still quite a bargain. In March, Paramount+ subscribers can look forward to content such as “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder,” “Halo,” and World Cup soccer.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.