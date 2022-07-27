SNAP Updates To Know for Summer 2022

The federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has garnered a lot of headlines this summer, from the rollout of the Summer P-EBT program that aims to feed underprivileged kids to the continued expansion of online purchasing options for SNAP beneficiaries.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides financial assistance to help low-income Americans buy food. The benefits are processed through the electronic benefit transfer debit card system.

Here’s a look at some of the key developments involving SNAP for the summer of 2022.