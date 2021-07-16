With More Teens Entering Workforce, Which Apps Can Help Them Manage Money?

One of the big stories to come out of the current labor shortage in the United States is the number of teenagers who have been recruited into the working world. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, nearly six million Americans between the ages of 16 and 19 are leveraging a shortage of adult workers to find jobs this summer.

Teens accounted for 36% of recent hires in June, according to a survey from Gusto, a payroll and employee benefits platform. That’s well above the median of 10% during the same period from 2017 to 2019.

Fewer teens are out of work this summer than at any time over the previous six decades -- and many are commanding competitive pay and even bonuses. The Gusto survey found that wages paid to teens have risen 13% in recent months. For that, they can thank additional bargaining power in a labor market that continues to reel from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the strongest labor market for teens since the Great Recession, according to Plaid, a data network that powers tools designed to help people live healthier financial lives. The company works with thousands of digital finance companies and banks to simplify the process of connecting financial accounts to apps and services, from banking and payments to loans and investing. Plaid’s network covers 11,000 financial institutions across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe.

“Fintech has helped increase the number of services available to populations that have been underserved by the traditional financial system,” Plaid spokesperson Kevin Young said in a statement. “Teens are a great example of this. The new teen-focused digital finance tools provide mobile-first experiences young people expect, can help them build credit responsibly and give parents tools to help their children along the way.”

If you have a teenager who just entered the workforce -- or you are a teen with a new job -- keep reading to learn about some of the apps designed to help teens put their wages to the best use.

