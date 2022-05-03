Advertiser Disclosure
Second Attempt To Unionize Amazon Workers in New York Fails by Landslide

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

PARIS, FRANCE - JAN 28, 2016: Amazon logotype printed on cardboard box side seen from above on a wooden floor Amazon is the an American electronic e-commerce company - Image.
Hadrian / Shutterstock.com

Almost exactly one month after a grassroots labor union formed in a Staten Island Amazon warehouse, the same union failed to win an election in a sorting facility across the street, CNN reported.

The newly formed Amazon Labor Union lost the union election at Staten Island sortation center LDJ5 by a large margin. CNN reported that 618 employees voted against unionizing and only 380 voted in favor. The National Labor Relation Board’s Brooklyn office hosted a public tally of the vote via Zoom, revealing that 998 workers’ votes were counted out of 1,633 potential voters. Two ballots were reportedly voided.

The Staten Island Amazon facility that successfully unionized under ALU is much larger, with roughly 8,325 workers eligible to vote, as GOBankingRates reported. There were 2,654 votes in favor and 2,131 opposed. It was the first — and remains the only — Amazon unionized workplace in the U.S.

One of ALU’s organizers, Christian Smalls, tweeted last month that since the successful vote in Staten Island warehouse JFK8, more than 50 Amazon warehouses nationwide reached out to ALU for help unionizing.

Following the most recent failed election, ALU tweeted, “The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond. The fight has just begun.”

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

