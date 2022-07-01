What Stores Are Open on July Fourth?

Americans are ready to celebrate to the max after missing out on the full extent of Fourth of July festivities the past couple of years due to the pandemic. As such, more and more retailers are making themselves available on the holiday, too.

Because July Fourth is a federal holiday, you would be right in assuming that banks, schools and post offices are closed on Monday, July 4. The same goes for investment offices, courthouses, Social Security offices, the DMV, lawyers and doctors offices and libraries.

You would also be correct in thinking convenience stores and gas stations will be open on the Fourth. These stores are invariably open every day of the year, including national holidays.

However, what might surprise you is that a good number of retail stores will be open on Independence Day, either with regular hours or modified ones. Also, some larger stores that are open might close sections within their stores (i.e. the pharmacy within a grocery store).

According to The Pioneer Woman, there is a large amount of grocery stores open on July 4, which makes sense. But as USA Today notes, many clothing, department, home renovation and wholesalers are open as well.

While more retailers open their doors to take advantage of the celebratory spending mood, there is one conspicuous absence from the list below. As SavingAdvice.com notes, Costco will be closed on July 4 to allow employees to take a break from work and spend some holiday time with their families.

If you fancy a break from eating BBQ and watching parades and fireworks (or just need a pause from family commitments), the following stores will be open for browsing and business.

Discount Stores

Dollar General: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar: Varies by location

Five Below: Varies by location

Grocery Stores

Pharmacies

CVS: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rite Aid: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens: Varies by location

Clothing Stores

J.C. Penney: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Macy’s: Varies by location

Marshalls: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Michaels: Varies by location

Nordstrom: Varies by location

Nordstrom Rack: Varies by location

Old Navy: Varies by location

Sporting Goods and Outdoor Stores

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home, Hardware and Warehouse Stores

Have a great and safe Independence Day weekend, everyone!

