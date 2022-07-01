What Stores Are Open on July Fourth?
Americans are ready to celebrate to the max after missing out on the full extent of Fourth of July festivities the past couple of years due to the pandemic. As such, more and more retailers are making themselves available on the holiday, too.
See: 10 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Own Waterfront Property
Find Out: 11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
Because July Fourth is a federal holiday, you would be right in assuming that banks, schools and post offices are closed on Monday, July 4. The same goes for investment offices, courthouses, Social Security offices, the DMV, lawyers and doctors offices and libraries.
You would also be correct in thinking convenience stores and gas stations will be open on the Fourth. These stores are invariably open every day of the year, including national holidays.
However, what might surprise you is that a good number of retail stores will be open on Independence Day, either with regular hours or modified ones. Also, some larger stores that are open might close sections within their stores (i.e. the pharmacy within a grocery store).
According to The Pioneer Woman, there is a large amount of grocery stores open on July 4, which makes sense. But as USA Today notes, many clothing, department, home renovation and wholesalers are open as well.
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25
While more retailers open their doors to take advantage of the celebratory spending mood, there is one conspicuous absence from the list below. As SavingAdvice.com notes, Costco will be closed on July 4 to allow employees to take a break from work and spend some holiday time with their families.
If you fancy a break from eating BBQ and watching parades and fireworks (or just need a pause from family commitments), the following stores will be open for browsing and business.
Discount Stores
- Dollar General: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Family Dollar: Varies by location
- Five Below: Varies by location
Grocery Stores
- ACME: Varies by location
- Albertsons: Regular hours but the pharmacy will be closed
- Aldi: Varies by location
- Big Y: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Fresh Market: Regular hours
- Giant Food: Stores and pharmacies will be open for regular hours
- H-E-B: Regular hours (the pharmacy is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- H-Mart: Regular hours
- Hy-Vee: Varies by location
- Publix: Regular hours
- Ralphs: Varies by location
- Safeway: Regular hours (pharmacy will be closed)
- Shaws: Regular hours (pharmacy hours may vary)
- Star Market: Regular hours but the pharmacy will be closed
- Stop & Shop: Regular hours
- Target: Varies by location
- Trader Joe’s: All locations to close at 5 p.m.
- Vons: Regular hours (pharmacy will be closed)
- Wegmans: Regular hours
- Whole Foods: Regular hours
Pharmacies
Clothing Stores
- J.C. Penney: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Macy’s: Varies by location
- Marshalls: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Michaels: Varies by location
- Nordstrom: Varies by location
- Nordstrom Rack: Varies by location
- Old Navy: Varies by location
Sporting Goods and Outdoor Stores
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Home, Hardware and Warehouse Stores
- Ace Hardware: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Barnes & Noble: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Belk: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Best Buy: Varies by location
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Regular hours
- The Container Store: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Home Depot: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m
- HomeGoods: Varies by location
- Ikea: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Joann Stores: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kirkland’s: Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kohl’s: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lowe’s: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sam’s Club: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but Plus members get extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Staples: Varies by location
- Target: Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- T.J. Maxx: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Walmart: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Have a great and safe Independence Day weekend, everyone!
More From GOBankingRates