Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

What Stores Are Open on July Fourth?

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

American flags for sale in a Megastore.
Juanmonino / Getty Images

Americans are ready to celebrate to the max after missing out on the full extent of Fourth of July festivities the past couple of years due to the pandemic. As such, more and more retailers are making themselves available on the holiday, too.

See: 10 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Own Waterfront Property
Find Out: 11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Because July Fourth is a federal holiday, you would be right in assuming that banks, schools and post offices are closed on Monday, July 4. The same goes for investment offices, courthouses, Social Security offices, the DMV, lawyers and doctors offices and libraries.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

You would also be correct in thinking convenience stores and gas stations will be open on the Fourth. These stores are invariably open every day of the year, including national holidays.

However, what might surprise you is that a good number of retail stores will be open on Independence Day, either with regular hours or modified ones. Also, some larger stores that are open might close sections within their stores (i.e. the pharmacy within a grocery store).

Make Your Money Work Better for You

According to The Pioneer Woman, there is a large amount of grocery stores open on July 4, which makes sense. But as USA Today notes, many clothing, department, home renovation and wholesalers are open as well.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

While more retailers open their doors to take advantage of the celebratory spending mood, there is one conspicuous absence from the list below. As SavingAdvice.com notes, Costco will be closed on July 4 to allow employees to take a break from work and spend some holiday time with their families.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

If you fancy a break from eating BBQ and watching parades and fireworks (or just need a pause from family commitments), the following stores will be open for browsing and business.

Discount Stores

Grocery Stores

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Pharmacies

Clothing Stores

Sporting Goods and Outdoor Stores

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

Home, Hardware and Warehouse Stores

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Have a great and safe Independence Day weekend, everyone!

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.