SNAP Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card Food Benefits for September 2022

AMR Image / iStock.com

SNAP provides benefits to help supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out monthly to SNAP accounts, which are linked to Access Oklahoma Cards.

Explore: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

SNAP recipients can use their Access Oklahoma cards to purchase most food items at authorized retail food stores and farmers’ markets. Use the USDA’s SNAP Retail Locator to locate nearby SNAP-authorized retailers.

When making a payment with your card using your SNAP benefits, select “EBT” and enter your PIN. Your receipt shows the amount left in your SNAP account. Your Access Oklahoma Card can also be used online. You can check here for approved online retailers.

Oklahoma’s SNAP also has an Employment and Training Program and a partnership between Oklahoma Human Services and community agencies to provide recipients with employment and training services, called OK SNAP Works. If you receive SNAP benefits, are looking for a job and do not receive cash assistance (TANF), you may be eligible for free job training. The OK SNAP Works program is currently offered in Oklahoma, McIntosh and Tulsa counties.

Make Your Money Work for You

You can apply for Oklahoma’s SNAP online at www.OKDHSLive.org. You can also submit a completed application to your local DHS Human Services Center. Forms are available in local offices, as well.

Food Stamps: Can You Use Your SNAP EBT Card at Gas Stations?

See: Secret Food Stamps Loophole to Get Your Starbucks Fix with EBT

In Oklahoma, benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 10th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number.

Here is the September 2022 deposit schedule for Oklahoma SNAP:

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 0 -3 September 1st 4 -6 September 5th 7 -9 September 10th

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article: