The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Kohl’s

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Kohl’s, one of the most popular retailers in the U.S., is known for offering a broad range of products at competitive prices. Savvy shoppers know that while there are deals throughout the week, there’s a specific day that offers the best bang for your buck. So, what’s the best day of the week to shop at Kohl’s? Here’s what you should know before your next shopping trip.

What’s The Best Day of the Week to Shop at Kohl’s?

There’s more than one day during the week when you can find great deals. Fridays and Saturdays are typically the best days of the week to shop at Kohl’s. You’ll want to shop between 3:00 p.m. on Friday and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. During these times, you can take advantage of additional discounts on various items.

Retailers, including Kohl’s, often launch their big sales events to start over the weekend, anticipating the increased foot traffic. These sales often include significantly reduced prices on popular items and categories.

Wednesday: Senior Discount Day

If you happen to be 60 or older, the best day for you to shop at Kohl’s is Wednesday. Every Wednesday, Kohl’s offers a 15% discount to seniors shopping in the store.

This is an excellent opportunity for older shoppers to stock up on desired items while enjoying significant savings. The senior discount is available on most items, providing a broad range of options for shoppers to choose from.

Tips for Maximizing Savings at Kohl’s

In addition to choosing the right day of the week, there are several other ways to maximize your savings at Kohl’s.

Kohl’s cash. Throughout the year, Kohl’s offers its Kohl’s Cash promotion. For every $50 spent, shoppers receive $10 in Kohl’s Cash, which can be used on future purchases. If your shopping aligns with these promotional periods, your savings can be even more substantial.

Yes2You Rewards Program. This rewards program earns you points on every purchase. Once you accumulate 100 points, you receive a $5 reward. It’s free to join, and it’s an excellent strategy for regular Kohl’s shoppers to save money.

Kohl’s Credit Card. If you’re a frequent Kohl’s shopper, applying for their credit card can offer you more discounts. Cardholders often get special offers and additional discounts that can be stacked with other promotions. However, if you have a problem with overspending, you’ll want to skip the credit card.

Clearance Section. The clearance section has items marked down by as much as 70%. If you combine this with other promotions or discounts, you can snag some fantastic deals.

Getting the Best Deal at Kohl’s

The best days to shop at Kohl’s depend on your needs. However, Fridays and Saturdays are the best times to snag a deal for most people. Seniors may find Wednesday to be the most advantageous day due to the 15% discount. Remember to combine these strategies with the other savings tips to maximize your discounts at Kohl’s.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

