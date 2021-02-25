CVS Expands Vaccine Availability, Now Serves 17 States

On Wednesday, CVS (NYSE: CVS) announced that it would be adding six states to its COVID-19 vaccine program. Some CVS stores in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania will have the vaccines, in addition to the stores in other 11 states that already offer vaccines (California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia).

CVS received an allocation of 570,000 shots, which are available now through the company’s online and telephone appointment scheduling services.

In its press release, the company said that it has the nationwide capacity to administer up to 25 million vaccinations a month. The limiting factor is access to the vaccines. With a third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and efforts by the Biden administration to fund the manufacturing and distribution of more doses, it’s possible that CVS will be able to reach this level sooner rather than later.

