CVS Expands Vaccine Availability, Now Serves 17 States

Ann Logue

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021
Anderson - Circa April 2018: CVS Pharmacy Retail Location.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

On Wednesday, CVS (NYSE: CVS) announced that it would be adding six states to its COVID-19 vaccine program. Some CVS stores in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania will have the vaccines, in addition to the stores in other 11 states that already offer vaccines (California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia).

CVS received an allocation of 570,000 shots, which are available now through the company’s online and telephone appointment scheduling services.

In its press release, the company said that it has the nationwide capacity to administer up to 25 million vaccinations a month. The limiting factor is access to the vaccines. With a third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and efforts by the Biden administration to fund the manufacturing and distribution of more doses, it’s possible that CVS will be able to reach this level sooner rather than later.

There’s no word on whether CVS stores have enough receipt tape to handle the checkout of so many new customers, all of whom will need coupons for pain relievers, makeup and soft drinks.

About the Author

Ann Logue

Ann Logue

Ann Logue is a writer specializing in business and finance. Her most recent book is The Complete Idiot’s Guide: Options Trading (Alpha 2016). She lives in Chicago.

