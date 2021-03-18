Do You Support a Biden Tax Increase? Take Our Poll

Erin Scott/UPI/Shutterstock / Erin Scott/UPI/Shutterstock

President Biden is expected to announce major federal tax hikes, the first in 30 years, which will probably be announced as part of the next big legislation bill- the infrastructure package.

The proposed tax hikes would include raising the corporate tax from 21% to 28%. Other key measures would reportedly increase the income tax rate on people making more than $400,000; expand the estate tax; pare back tax preferences on pass-through businesses such as limited-liability companies; and set up a higher capital gains tax rate for individuals making at least $1 million, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the plan.

We want to hear from you: What do you think about these hikes? Do you think it will help shrink the wealth gap?

More From GOBankingRates