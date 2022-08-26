Food Stamps Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card.

In West Virginia, SNAP eligibility is based on household size, income, assets and some household expenses. Most people must pass a gross income test and net income test; however, certain deductions are applied to income. Your SNAP benefit amount is based on household size and countable income. Households with an elderly or disabled person are given special consideration.

The Mountain State Card can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at most grocery stores and some retail stores as well as participating farmers markets. Cash recipients can also use their SNAP benefits for food purchases and get cash back and withdraw funds from an ATM with the “Quest” logo.

SNAP benefits are deposited onto Mountain State Cards over the first nine days of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Cash benefits are sent out on the first calendar day of every month. Deposits are typically made between midnight and 8:00 a.m. If funds do not show in your account, contact your worker or the DHHR Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

Here’s when to expect September 2022 benefit deposits on your Mountain State Card.

First Letter of Last Name: Benefits Available: B,X,Y, or Z Sept. 1st C or F Sept. 2nd H,N, or V Sept. 3rd I,M,O, or U Sept. 4th Q or S Sept. 5th A or W Sept. 6th J,K, or P Sept. 7th D,E, or R Sept. 8th G,L, or T Sept. 9th

