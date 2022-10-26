10 Best Frozen Food Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s This Fall

ablokhin / Getty Images

Trader Joe’s is a year-round staple for many grocery shoppers that love to reap the benefits the store provides for busy, budget-strapped families and individuals. But their range of seasonal items, like fall staples, make them really stand out from other chains.

The brand is known for having some of the most affordable prices around — Pamela Vachon of CNET reported she’d saved $77 on her grocery bill by shopping at Trader Joe’s as compared to competitors. Further, GOBankingRates also previously offered 15 tips to save while shopping at TJ’s.

Trader Joe’s offer a range of great products focused on easy-prep meals. Many food items are pre-cooked and frozen so all that’s needed is a few minutes in the microwave, oven or air fryer. The Takeout even rounded up 25 frozen meals you can get at the chain for under $5.

Now that fall is fully underway, a hunt for the best frozen food items of the season seemed to be in order — and what was found were plenty of ideas for apps, entrees and desserts that are just as great for a weekday meal as they would be for Thanksgiving. In addition to staples like mashed sweet potatoes and roasted corn, some favorites follow.

Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas ($3.99 for box of 4): This Indian cuisine staple gets a fall revamp with paneer cheese and pumpkin inside a flaky crust. These are great add-ons for a curry dinner, or would be great as finger food for a seasonal party. Riced Cauliflower & Butternut Squash Risotto ($3.99 for 16 oz): Low-carb dieters can still indulge in fall flavors with this Italian-style dinner that pairs gluten-free riced cauliflower with chunks of squash and a rich and creamy sauce, aka one of the best ways to get a full day’s serving of veggies. Steak and Stout Pies ($7.49 for box of 2): Warm pot pies are a hearty dinner any time of the year but especially as the weather gets colder. These rich options from Trader Joe’s combine chunks of beef, potatoes, carrots and onions in a gravy, all housed in a flaky exterior. Sweet Potato Gnocchi ($3.49 for 14.1 oz): Pasta gets the fall finish with Trader Joe’s Sweet Potato Gnocchi that offers a fresh take on the traditional Italian dish. The grocery store suggests pairing the gnocchi with Alfredo sauce, though they also have a butternut pasta sauce for sale right now that would be great to pour over, too. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites ($3.99 for box of 10): These creative bites were inspired by the chain’s popular Butternut Mac & Cheese, but they take it up a notch with a fried crust for extra texture. The combo also makes it a less messy version perfect for a party app. Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants ($3.99 for box of 2): Trader Joe’s just may have the perfect accompaniment to your morning Pumpkin Spice Latte with these tasty pastries that combine pumpkin purée and creamy cheesecake filling. Rustic Apple Tarte ($4.99 for 17.6 oz): There’s no better time of year to enjoy crisp apples, and Trader Joe’s takes advantage of the seasonal bounty with this perfectly crafted dessert that heats up in the oven. They make them with Northern Spy apples, which might introduce you to a new hybrid you’ll love. Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie ($6.49 for 16.5 oz): Most have heard of apple, cherry, pecan, or even rhubarb pie. But cranberry pie? It’s just one more way Trader Joe’s shows its surprising ability to present new offerings for curious palates. Gluten-Free Pie Crust ($4.99 for 2-pack of 9-inch crusts): One of the great things about Trader Joe’s is their selection offers a ton of options for those with dietary restrictions — in particular many gluten-free products. These pie crusts are made of brown rice flour and are free of dairy, egg, soy and peanuts. Now you and your gluten-free guests can enjoy delicious desserts on Thanksgiving Day, as well. Pumpkin Ice Cream ($4.49 for a pint): Any of the above warmed-up pies would be great with a scoop of ice cream on top. This one is a purely seasonal treat made with 20% pumpkin purée and featuring nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger flavors.

