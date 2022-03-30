SNAP Schedule: Michigan Bridge Card Benefits Start Dispersing April 3

Michigan’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are administered through the state’s Food Assistance Program (FAP). FAP benefits are federally funded, and administrative costs are shared between the state and the federal government.

FAP benefits provide temporary food assistance for eligible low-income families and individuals. Each month, FAP benefits are deposited onto an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. Michigan also refers to its EBT card as “The Michigan Bridge Card.”

Benefits may be used to purchase eligible food items at Food and Nutrition Service-authorized retail food stores or approved meal providers. Eligible items include foods or beverages meant for human consumption — excluding alcohol, tobacco and hot foods or food ready for immediate consumption. FAP benefits may also be used to purchase seeds and plants for use in gardens in order to produce food.

The USDA has expanded emergency allotments of SNAP benefits. Households will automatically receive their supplemental EA SNAP benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card. Payments have been extended through April 2022.

Michigan Bridge Cards are loaded once per month depending on the last digit of the recipient’s ID number. Payments are sent out from the 3rd to the 21st of the month according to the schedule below.

ID # ends in Benefits available 0 April 3 1 April 5 2 April 7 3 April 9 4 April 11 5 April 13 6 April 15 7 April 17 8 April 19 9 April 21

