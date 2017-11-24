What Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?
Staying open for business on Thanksgiving Day has been unpredictable. COVID-19 affected stores last year, and it looks like supply chain shortages will be this year’s holiday-shopping issue.
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is still a prime time for shoppers, as more retailers have taken their business online to compete with Amazon and other online stores. Despite the shortages and lingering coronavirus concerns, there is great pent-up demand for shopping, potentially making 2021 one of the best years for retailers in a while.
Keep reading to get the list of stores that will be open or closed on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, and find out why you shouldn’t spend all of your holiday budget on Black Friday.
Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2021
Some top retailers will be open for Thanksgiving. However, store hours may vary based on the location.
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots
- Cabela’s
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Meijer
- Michaels
- Old Navy
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods
Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021
These stores plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day:
- AAFES
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- Ashley HomeStore
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Burlington
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- DSW
- Fleet Farm
- Foot Locker
- Fry’s
- GameStop
- Gap
- Guitar Center
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Ikea
- JCPenney
- Joann
- Kohl’s
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot/OfficeMax
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pottery Barn
- REI (also closed on Black Friday)
- Sam’s Club
- Sephora
- Shoe Carnival
- Simon Property Group
- Staples
- Target
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx
- True Value
- Ulta
- Under Armour
- Walmart
- Williams-Sonoma
- World Market
Stores Open on Black Friday 2021
Retailers generally plan on being open on Black Friday, typically their busiest day of the year. Count on finding your go-to stores open. Here’s a list of top retailers, although the list isn’t exhaustive:
- AAFES
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- Ashley HomeStore
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- BJ’s Wholesale
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- CVS
- Dollar General
- DSW
- Family Dollar
- Fleet Farm
- Foot Locker
- GameStop
- Gap
- Guitar Center
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Ikea
- JCPenney
- Joann
- Kohl’s
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Meijer
- Menards
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot/OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pottery Barn
- Rite Aid
- Sam’s Club
- Sephora
- Shoe Carnival
- Simon Property Group
- Staples
- Target
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx
- True Value
- Ulta
- Under Armour
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Williams-Sonoma
- World Market
Game Plans for Shopping Smart This Holiday Season
Navigating the stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to get the best deal is a great plan — if you don’t get carried away. Here are three tips to shop smart.
1. Set and Stick To a Budget
Before doing your holiday shopping, check out GOBankingRates’ advice for setting up a budget. If you’re short on cash, supplement your holiday budget with a side gig or other creative way to make money. Consider putting your holiday shopping funds on a prepaid card and hiding all your other cards to stick to your budget. Make a list of whom you’re shopping for and don’t leave home without it.
2. Compare Prices
Do a little research before you go out hunting for Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals. It’s easy to get excited in the heat of the moment and buy something that doesn’t turn out to be a bargain after all. Shop around in advance to get a general idea of what your wish list items cost — you might find early deals that are better than the holiday ones.
3. Use Money-Saving Apps
To get the best deals, download money-saving coupon apps and head out with a fully charged phone. You might get additional savings on top of in-store advertised prices using apps like Coupons.com or the Target app.
Is It Worth Shopping at Stores Open on Black Friday?
It might not be worth it to head out on Black Friday this year, especially if supply chain problems mean shelves for some of the more popular items will be empty. Many retailers are offering online doorbusters to encourage online shopping, and Black Friday-type deals have been going on all November. Stay safe, stay at home and you can still score big savings through Cyber Monday and beyond.
Takeaway
Not many stores will be open on Thanksgiving, and the few available may have modified hours. To save time, call ahead to confirm before you head out. As for stores open on Black Friday, expect retailers to generally be open and even offer extended hours for early birds and late-night shoppers.
Sean Dennison and Mark Evitt contributed to the reporting for this article.
Information is accurate as of Nov. 22, 2021.