What Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

Staying open for business on Thanksgiving Day has been unpredictable. COVID-19 affected stores last year, and it looks like supply chain shortages will be this year’s holiday-shopping issue.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is still a prime time for shoppers, as more retailers have taken their business online to compete with Amazon and other online stores. Despite the shortages and lingering coronavirus concerns, there is great pent-up demand for shopping, potentially making 2021 one of the best years for retailers in a while.

Keep reading to get the list of stores that will be open or closed on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, and find out why you shouldn’t spend all of your holiday budget on Black Friday.

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Some top retailers will be open for Thanksgiving. However, store hours may vary based on the location.

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela’s

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Meijer

Michaels

Old Navy

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021

These stores plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

AAFES

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

Ashley HomeStore

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Burlington

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW

Fleet Farm

Foot Locker

Fry’s

GameStop

Gap

Guitar Center

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

JCPenney

Joann

Kohl’s

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Nordstrom

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pottery Barn

REI (also closed on Black Friday)

Sam’s Club

Sephora

Shoe Carnival

Simon Property Group

Staples

Target

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx

True Value

Ulta

Under Armour

Walmart

Williams-Sonoma

World Market

Stores Open on Black Friday 2021

Retailers generally plan on being open on Black Friday, typically their busiest day of the year. Count on finding your go-to stores open. Here’s a list of top retailers, although the list isn’t exhaustive:

AAFES

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

Ashley HomeStore

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

CVS

Dollar General

DSW

Family Dollar

Fleet Farm

Foot Locker

GameStop

Gap

Guitar Center

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

JCPenney

Joann

Kohl’s

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Meijer

Menards

Michaels

Nordstrom

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Old Navy

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pottery Barn

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

Sephora

Shoe Carnival

Simon Property Group

Staples

Target

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx

True Value

Ulta

Under Armour

Walgreens

Walmart

Williams-Sonoma

World Market

Game Plans for Shopping Smart This Holiday Season

Navigating the stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday to get the best deal is a great plan — if you don’t get carried away. Here are three tips to shop smart.

1. Set and Stick To a Budget

Before doing your holiday shopping, check out GOBankingRates’ advice for setting up a budget. If you’re short on cash, supplement your holiday budget with a side gig or other creative way to make money. Consider putting your holiday shopping funds on a prepaid card and hiding all your other cards to stick to your budget. Make a list of whom you’re shopping for and don’t leave home without it.

2. Compare Prices

Do a little research before you go out hunting for Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals. It’s easy to get excited in the heat of the moment and buy something that doesn’t turn out to be a bargain after all. Shop around in advance to get a general idea of what your wish list items cost — you might find early deals that are better than the holiday ones.

3. Use Money-Saving Apps

To get the best deals, download money-saving coupon apps and head out with a fully charged phone. You might get additional savings on top of in-store advertised prices using apps like Coupons.com or the Target app.

Is It Worth Shopping at Stores Open on Black Friday?

It might not be worth it to head out on Black Friday this year, especially if supply chain problems mean shelves for some of the more popular items will be empty. Many retailers are offering online doorbusters to encourage online shopping, and Black Friday-type deals have been going on all November. Stay safe, stay at home and you can still score big savings through Cyber Monday and beyond.

Takeaway Not many stores will be open on Thanksgiving, and the few available may have modified hours. To save time, call ahead to confirm before you head out. As for stores open on Black Friday, expect retailers to generally be open and even offer extended hours for early birds and late-night shoppers.

Sean Dennison and Mark Evitt contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information is accurate as of Nov. 22, 2021.