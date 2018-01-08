Are Banks Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Every third Monday in January, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the iconic leader’s contributions to the civil rights movement. Known for his unparalleled courage and work to end racial discrimination in the United States, Dr. King ranks as one of America’s most enduring figures.

Although most banks are not required to close on federal holidays, the majority do observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Read on to see where to go on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Banks Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

Some small local banks and credit unions may choose to remain open, as well as banks with in-store branches. Call your local branches for hours of operation on Martin Luther King Day to be sure.

Huntington Bank: Most branches are closed, but locations inside Giant Eagle and Meijer stores will be open for select hours.

Most branches are closed, but locations inside Giant Eagle and Meijer stores will be open for select hours. Fifth Third Bank: In-store sites might be available. Contact local branches for specific details.

In-store sites might be available. Contact local branches for specific details. PNC Bank: Traditional branches are closed, but some in-store offices may be open.

Traditional branches are closed, but some in-store offices may be open. USAA Bank: A majority of locations are closed, but check with local divisions for ones that are open.

A majority of locations are closed, but check with local divisions for ones that are open. U.S. Bank: Some locations are open, but with limited hours.

Banks Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

The following are banks that observe the federally recognized holiday. Most ATMs and customer support centers will still be open on this bank holiday. Be sure to contact your branches for exact details regarding your location.

Keep in mind, you can still complete many of your banking tasks — such as managing your accounts and depositing checks — by visiting your bank’s ATM, accessing online banking or calling customer service even if your local branch is closed for the holiday. Thinking ahead — especially if you have time-sensitive banking to take care of — is your key to having a stress-free holiday.

Information is accurate as of Jan. 10, 2022.

