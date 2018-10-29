Are Banks Open on Halloween?

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Halloween is spooky enough with all the monsters roaming the streets — it’d be really scary if you couldn’t do your banking that day. Shoppers are expected to spend over $10 billion on Halloween-related products this year, according to an estimate from the National Retail Federation, so it’s possible you might need to take care of some banking on the holiday. But are banks closed on Halloween? Here’s what you need to know about your banking options so you can plan ahead.

Although Halloween, which falls on Oct. 31, is widely celebrated and acknowledged, it is not a federal holiday. This means that in years when it falls on a normal business day, banks are generally open on Halloween, except in cases where individual branches choose to be closed.

This year, banks will typically be closed on Halloween because it falls on a Sunday. There are some exceptions, however. Before heading to a branch on Halloween in the hope that it might be one of those exceptions, call ahead or use the branch locator on your bank’s website to verify whether it will be open.

More From Your Money

Tips for Banking on Halloween

If you have a smartphone and a debit or ATM card, you may be able to do most of your banking even if your local branch is closed on Halloween. You can:

Alternatively, you can get all your banking done on Friday before Halloween or use your bank’s online banking platform.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in 2021

It’s a good idea to plan ahead for the last few bank holidays of 2021. Banks will generally be closed on these upcoming holidays:

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Day

Dec. 25: Christmas Day

Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.