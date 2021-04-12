Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Reactions Spark Site Shutdowns

Eyepix/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Eyepix/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The Georgia Department of Public Health shut down a vaccination site administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday after eight people experienced adverse reactions from the shot, Fox 8 in Cleveland, Ohio, reported Sunday. The reactions occurred at the Cumming Fairground vaccination site, and one person was hospitalized.

See: Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required? Take Our Poll

Find: Johnson & Johnson Working On Next-Generation Vaccine Against Variants

Additionally, two North Carolina vaccination sites and one in Colorado paused administering the J&J vaccine after recipients experienced fainting, dizziness and nausea following the shot. Nine people given the vaccination at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Denver were given juice and water to quell the symptoms while two were transported to a nearby hospital, the Denver Post reported. In North Carolina, 18 people experienced symptoms of dizziness, nausea or faintness after receiving J&J vaccines at the PNC Arena on Thursday, and four of of that group were taken to the hospital, according to WECT 6 News in Wilmington, N.C.

More From Your Money

However, the CDC has found no safety issues with the vaccine and recommended sites continue to issue the shot. CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said the agency is aware of adverse reactions and has performed vaccine lot analyses and “not found reasons for concern,” Fox 8 reported.

See: 5 Fascinating Facts About Pfizer

Find: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Moderna

Health officials in Georgia told Fox 8 that the reactions were “consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine.”

The company has also faced vaccine production problems at its Baltimore plant. However, the company’s well-diversified product portfolio keeps the stock in the buy range. Johnson & Johnson stock was up 0.07 points, or 0.04%, mid-morning on Monday.

More From GOBankingRates