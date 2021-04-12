Advertiser Disclosure
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Reactions Spark Site Shutdowns

April 12, 2021
The Georgia Department of Public Health shut down a vaccination site administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday after eight people experienced adverse reactions from the shot, Fox 8 in Cleveland, Ohio, reported Sunday. The reactions occurred at the Cumming Fairground vaccination site, and one person was hospitalized.

Additionally, two North Carolina vaccination sites and one in Colorado paused administering the J&J vaccine after recipients experienced fainting, dizziness and nausea following the shot. Nine people given the vaccination at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Denver were given juice and water to quell the symptoms while two were transported to a nearby hospital, the Denver Post reported. In North Carolina, 18 people experienced symptoms of dizziness, nausea or faintness after receiving J&J vaccines at the PNC Arena on Thursday, and four of of that group were taken to the hospital, according to WECT 6 News in Wilmington, N.C.

However, the CDC has found no safety issues with the vaccine and recommended sites continue to issue the shot. CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said the agency is aware of adverse reactions and has performed vaccine lot analyses and “not found reasons for concern,” Fox 8 reported.

Health officials in Georgia told Fox 8 that the reactions were “consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine.”

The company has also faced vaccine production problems at its Baltimore plant. However, the company’s well-diversified product portfolio keeps the stock in the buy range. Johnson & Johnson stock was up 0.07 points, or 0.04%, mid-morning on Monday.

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

